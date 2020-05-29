Cancer and COVID-19: What's the Outlook?





May 28, 2020: According to a new study evaluating 928 patients with both conditions, cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are otherwise generally healthy can survive and survive the coronavirus. But there was much bleaker news for COVID-19 cancer patients who also had other medical problems, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Overall, the COVID-19 death rate for cancer patients during the 3-week follow-up to the study was 13%, says study lead author Jeremy Warner, MD, associate professor of biomedical medicine and informatics at the University of Vanderbilt, Nashville.

That is higher than the estimated 5.9% case fatality rate for the US. USA

When Warner observed a small group of 86 patients who had no other medical problems besides cancer and coronavirus and had been functioning normally despite the cancer, he found that they all survived.

People at increased risk of dying include:

Older patients

mens

Smokers or ex-smokers.

Patients with two other conditions.

People with active cancer.

Patients who took the combination drug hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Warner says 270 patients received the drug combination. At the time the study began, in mid-March, "those were the most widely used medications in treating patients with COVID," he says.

"What we found was a triple risk of death in the patients who received the combination," says Warner, but the researcher cannot explain the finding with certainty. "Whether it means the drugs themselves are causing harm, or that the patients were sicker, or perhaps a combination, we just don't know."

The drug combination, popular when the study began, has since been discredited. In a recent analysis of hydroxychloroquine with or without an antibiotic like azithromycin that looked at data from 671 hospitals and six continents, researchers were unable to confirm a benefit and found an association with decreased hospital survival and increased risk of abnormal heart rhythms. .

"These drugs should not be given outside of a clinical trial, and clinical trials are needed to determine if they help or hurt," says Warner. Of the 270 in this study who received the drug combination, Warner says only two received them as part of a clinical trial.

Study details

The researchers collected information on COVID-19 cancer patients from 104 institutions as part of a clinical trial. Median age was 66 years, and breast cancer was the most common type, affecting 21% of patients, followed by prostate, gastrointestinal, and thoracic cancer, including lung cancers. And 39% were on active cancer treatment when diagnosed with COVID-19. The type of cancer was not related to mortality.

Warner's team continues to study the effects of COVID-19 in cancer patients. The database is now over 2,200 patients. The use of the antiviral drug remdesivir has increased dramatically, he says. The FDA granted the emergency use authorization remdesivir to treat COVID-19 on May 1.

The data suggests that, in some cases, COVID-19 patients who are doing well on cancer treatments may continue, but others may consider switching to palliative care, Warner says.

"Patients with progressive cancer or impaired performance are at increased risk for a poor outcome," he says. "It is pretty clear that aggressive cancer therapies should not continue if diagnosed with COVID-19."

Second cancer study

A separate study found that patients with thoracic cancers, including lung cancers, who also have COVID-19, are less likely to survive the coronavirus if they are over 65 years old, receive chemotherapy, steroids of more than 10 milligrams a day, or anti -blood clot medications.

The database includes 428 patients: 141 who died, 169 who recovered and 118 with ongoing data.

The two studies help shed insight on the impact of the virus on cancer patients, says Howard A. Burris III, MD, president of the American Society for Clinical Oncology, who reviewed both presentations.

"With the virus causing pneumonia and lung damage in infected patients who became ill, it is not surprising that our patients with lung cancer and other thoracic cancers are more vulnerable," he says. Adverse outcomes with azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine are also being reported by others, he says.

I would encourage COVID-19 cancer patients to seek clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments, with the guidance of their cancer specialists, infectious disease specialists, and lung physicians.

Sources

Jeremy Warner, MD, associate professor of biomedical medicine and informatics, Vanderbilt University, Nashville.

Howard A. Burris III, MD, President, American Society for Clinical Oncology.

Annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, May 30, 2020.

FDA: "Coronavirus Update (COVID-19): FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Possible Treatment with COVID-19," May 1, 2020.

The Lancet: "Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without macrolide for the treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis".

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

. (tagsToTranslate) cancer (t) COVID-19 (t) coronavirus treatment (t) (t) risk (t) transmission (t) mortality rate (t) study (t) ASCO



