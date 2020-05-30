Cancer patients are more likely to die within a month after contracting coronavirus





Two new studies found that cancer patients have an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, as the findings revealed that patients who contracted the coronavirus are much more likely to die within a month. Just when you thought the coronavirus couldn't get worse, it somehow manages, as two new studies found that it could also be very dangerous for cancer patients, both current and past. This is because the study findings revealed that cancer patients who contracted the deadly viral disease are much more likely to die within a month of becoming infected with it. In addition, the new studies are also the most important reports on people with both diseases in Spain, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. For example, one study had half of its 928 former and current cancer patients with COVID-19 hospitalized. Thirteen percent of them also died soon after, which is much worse than the rates previously reported. However, the other study had a higher percentage, with 28 percent of the 800 patients with different cancers and COVID-19 dying. Conducted by researchers in England, the study came from Lancet, and his findings reveal that the risk of mortality increased with age and other related health problems. According to US health experts. In the US, these new studies have major implications because the country receives more than 1.6 million new diagnosed cancer cases annually. Additionally, several million Americans are also on treatment for now, while 20 million of them are cancer survivors.

"If they don't have COVID-19, they want to do everything they can to avoid getting it," said Dr. Jeremy Warner, a data scientist at Vanderbilt University who led the larger study. He added that the results show what measures hospitals have taken to delay cancer treatment for most patients.

"The pandemic poses incredible demands on the cancer care system and the new studies show good reason for concern," said Dr. Howard Burris, president of the cancer society.




