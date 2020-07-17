Candace Cameron Bure talks about health after eating disorder: "It has been a continuous journey for me"

EXCLUSIVE: At 44, Candace Cameron Bure is in the best shape of her life.

The "Fuller House" star attributes having a healthy lifestyle to looking and feeling good about herself. But the journey was far from simple for the actress, who previously developed an eating disorder after her career in "Full House," which aired from 1987 to 1995. Netflix's reboot of the hit comedy premiered in 2016.

When the series originally ended, Bure moved to Montreal to support her husband Valeri Bure's hockey career, People magazine reported. She was often isolated and alone. Soon after, her eating patterns became unhealthy.

According to the outlet, the actress tried to keep her eating disorder a secret from her friends and family. However, his father soon discovered his dangerous behavior. Feeling embarrassed, the store noted that Bure decided that he would no longer choke or purge. After receiving the help and support he needed, in addition to trusting his faith, Bure was able to recover.

Today, she has a more positive relationship with wellness to stay healthy.

"It has been a continuous journey for me," Bure told Fox News. "My relationship with food and my relationship with fitness … I've been very public about an eating disorder I had when I was in my early 20s. And it's something I still think about in terms of making good decisions to stay on the right track. And I think the most important key to me that was like a light bulb moment was just understanding and listening to my body, and finally realizing how much better I feel when I make good decisions. "

"It is not to say that you cannot eat that or that I will never eat that," said the mother of three. "Like everything, but I know I have to eat in small portions, in moderation, because then it's like this endless cycle. A cycle that you put on yourself … like," Oh, I don't feel good today. "But you know which is a consequence of overeating a ton of sugar. And then I realized that if I just don't do that, I won't cycle through that battle in my life anymore. "

Bure shared that for her, life is too short not to enjoy the foods you love. However, instead of restricting himself, he said that eating in moderation is key, either at home or away from home.

"I love cheating days," he chuckled. “And the truth is that I really eat what I want to eat. I just try to eat things that are not so good for me in moderation … French fries and guacamole are my choice. I love it. And then if I really want a treat, ice cream is always my favorite. "

Bure said that during the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, he turned to Instagram, where he has been sharing his favorite healthy recipes and exercise routines from home. She has also been a StarKist ambassador for a long time and recommended her microwave creations for those on a short time.

"It comes with wild tuna and whole grains," he said. "It can be quinoa, rice, or even black beans and vegetables … It's great. You can take them anywhere. They are super convenient and taste delicious. "

Bure also revealed that it is just as important to have a daily exercise regimen that is enjoyable.

"My relationship to fitness: I didn't always love exercising," he admitted. "I certainly didn't like it when I was a kid, when I was a teenager [or] even when I was in my early 20s. I really found the joy of being fit in my 30s and that's because I found things I liked doing. And I found the fun in that, and I also found people that I enjoy doing it. ”

Bure said he has been working with fitness coach Kira Stokes for about five years. She said having someone in your corner to cheer you on has been motivating to help her sweat and try new routines. During the pandemic, Bure has been using the Stokes exercise app to exercise from home.

"Even before COVID, I occasionally exercised in the gym, but my home is the main place where I exercise," he explained. “And really, you can get such an amazing workout with very few tools to help you. I have bands that I use and a very small ball of light that I can easily explode. I have weights. But I use [the fitness app] about five days a week. And then if I can FaceTime with Kira, sometimes we do it. "

"I think physical exercise should be fun," he continued. "And it's more important to find something you enjoy doing. Kira has this incredible positive energy, so it irritates you, even if you don't feel like exercising. You will get involved just because she is so positive."

Bure said she has never been so grateful to take care of herself. And he hopes his journey inspires others to do the same.

"Physical fitness is important to me and as healthy foods," he said. "That really is the secret: take care of me."