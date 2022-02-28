Candyman is a 1992 horror movie starring Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd. The plot revolves around a graduate student who begins investigating the Candyman legend, and soon realizes that the monster is all too real. Candyman is a visually stunning film with excellent performances from both Madsen and Todd. While it may not be the most original horror movie out there, Candyman is still a must-watch for fans of the genre.

2021 Candyman is a sequel to the 1992 Candyman movie directed by Nia DaCosta. To honour Nia DaCosta’s Candyman’s nomination for the VES annual awards – one of the top prizes, Collider is pleased to present a new featurette that highlights the digital effects work behind the spiritual horror sequel.

What is this featurette?

A new featurette from Luma Pictures shows the process of creating a new 3D version of Candyman. Andrew Zink, Luma Pictures’ VES-nominated VFX supervisor, says Candyman was originally an actor wearing prosthetics. “The filmmakers decided the prosthetic didn’t feel real or visceral enough” in post-production, which led Luma Pictures to create a digital version of the character as quickly as possible. The featurette shows that this involves creating an animation of a 3D model, animating it, and ensuring that the textures and colours look natural to the horror fan.

Andrew Zink explains,”We made a hard and fast pivot. We did not have any references to his head or face, so this was a challenge. There was no motion capture or facial performance footage available for Sherman, aka the Candyman, since he was never intended to be a full digital double. We had to quickly develop an animated facial rig that would enhance his facial performance. Additionally, we conducted research on crime scenes, blunt force trauma injuries, and medical references to ensure that the asset would stand up to several close-ups.”

Andrew Zink talks about Candyman production

The Candyman is said to have been easier to recreate in some scenes than in others, as Zink recounts. The digital double had a hard time reproducing protagonist Anthony McCoy’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) movements in the hallway scene, for instance. It was during this scene that Anthony saw Candyman apparitions inside mirrors, as they took the place of his own reflection.

Zink goes on to explain, “Another challenge was the hallway scene where Sherman mimics Anthony’s reflection. The actors had been filmed together, working with a choreographer to equal each other’s motions through a fake glass. Still, the plate of the performance did not deliver us with all the information we’d need to inform our match-move criteria. So our animation division, led by Raphael Pimentel, walked in to fill in the gaps, such as hands, arms, legs, and the facial performance, which had all been blocked by Anthony.”

Zink also expressed his emotions about VES Awards nomination

He said,“The VES nomination means so meaningful to us. Most horror movies don’t have the same budget as tentpole blockbusters, so we’re specifically proud of what we were capable to pull off. It was true teamwork with the other vendors and with James McQuaide, who Luma Pictures has worked with multiple times before. We poured a lot into this, and we’re grateful to have that work honoured by the guild.”

Why you should watch Candyman?

The Candyman is a movie that was released in 2021 and directed by Nia DaCosta. It is a sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, which was based on the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker. The Candyman is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo.

If you are looking for a horror movie that will make you jump out of your seat, then Candyman is the perfect film for you! From the very beginning, the movie sets up an eerie and suspenseful atmosphere that will have you on the edge of your seat throughout its entirety. The Candyman is a truly terrifying movie and I would highly recommend it to anyone who loves horror films.