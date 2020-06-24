Capito criticizes Democrats for blocking the Republican Party's police reform bill: "We are talking about saving lives here."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, told "Your World" on Wednesday that she was "disappointed" that Senate Democrats had blocked debate on a Republican police reform bill.

"I am obviously disappointed in Senator Durbin's remarks, but I am more disappointed that the Democrats did not join together to bring to the Senate a debate on probably the most important issue we face and [certainly] one of the most difficult Capito told guest host David Asman.

SENATE POLICE REFORM BILL FAILS IN PROCEDURAL VOTE

Capito was also reacting to comments made last week by Whip Dick Durbin, Democrat of the Senate, Democrat of Illinois, who used the word "token" to describe the bill written by Senator Tim Scott, RS.C., the sole African American Republican Party. senator. Durbin then apologized.

Scott ripped Democrats on Wednesday after his bill did not receive the 60 votes needed to open the debate, accusing them of criticizing the issue until after the election and abusing what he described as his "monopoly" on black voters. .

The West Virginia Republican echoed that criticism, saying Democrats would rather "get political points than really make a difference," and that they could have rejected many Americans.

Capito told Asman that the Democrats had "closed the door" on an important issue.

"We had a lot in common here, a lot of what was in this bill, the JUSTICE bill, was contained in the Democrats [House] bill," Capito said. "… We were also going to have 20 amendments, a manager's amendment, a very open process, and they slammed the door shut."

Capito said the Democrats' move to block debate on Scott's bill was more than a "little stumble."

"When we are where we see protests, we see people crying out for action, help, wanting us to be receptive to racial discrimination and police problems and improvements in that way," Capito said. "I mean, we are talking about saving lives here. And I think we will continue the talks, as we always do."