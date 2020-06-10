Capitol Hill Republicans watch Trump's erosion uneasily amid concerns over November

Most Republicans believe there is still enough time to straighten the boat during this volatile year, particularly if Friday's positive jobs report is an early indication of an economic rebound.

But they are fully aware that poll after poll has shown that Trump is losing ground to former Vice President Joe Biden, and multiple polls show Democrats ahead by a sizable margin in the so-called generic vote on which party Congress should control.

Republicans are well aware that the president's ongoing controversies at a time of national crisis, be it the police confrontation with protesters outside the White House last week or his unsubstantiated tweet about an elderly protester injured in Buffalo on Tuesday, the has continuously put on. on the defensive during a high-risk election year.

When asked if it would be helpful to get more messaging discipline at the White House, Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas said, "Of course. But they won't change it."

"Yes," Cornyn said when asked if he was concerned about the poll numbers. "It has been a difficult year," citing the Covid-19 pandemic and the deadly incident with Floyd, a black man whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked weeks of protests across the country.

"I don't think anybody disagrees with that, but you know there are still a few months left until the elections and the economy seem to be improving. So I'm still somewhat optimistic."

Republican senators are divided over the actions Trump must take amid deep country unrest, with some calling on him to be more public and use his megaphone to heal the nation and make more unifying remarks. Others have a different suggestion.

"I think maybe he should listen instead of talking," said Senate Judiciary President Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, when asked if Trump should try to make comments to heal the country.

Graham said as the starter, that Trump will be blamed for everything that goes wrong, but as long as he can meet the economy, he could be safe. But he said the economic situation will be clearer after the Republican convention in November.

"I think it's a leap," Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi said of the election, hoping the economy will change things. He added: "Most of his ardent supporters at home want him to tweet less."

But in interviews with Senate Republicans, the recurring theme revolves around this: There must be a change of tactics in the White House.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she is "behind" the president's idea of ​​a "more unifying message".

"I hope it projects a really strong unification message; that's what we really need to hear right now," said Senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican facing a potentially difficult reelection race.

Polls show a president whose position has deteriorated substantially in recent months. A CNN poll released this week showed Trump's approval rating fell 7 points in the past month and now on the same ground as Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush, who lost their offers for a second term. That comes after an average of six previous polls showed Biden 10th nationwide.

And perhaps more troubling for Republicans in Congress: the so-called generic vote. A Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll last week showed voters preferred a Democratic Congress by an 11-point margin, a number on par with the 2018 midterms that saw Democrats take the House.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, said the policy is "very dynamic," so "I wouldn't feel very good if his numbers were high and I wouldn't be too concerned if his numbers are now."

"I mean that the president wakes up in the morning and breathes, half the people in this country are upset that they are breathing," Rubio said when asked if the president should stay away from incendiary tweets. "At least a percentage in this country (gets mad). His critics are always going to criticize whatever he does, but that's not just him; that's just the nature of modern American politics."

Republicans realize they are in a dilemma when Trump gets into controversy. They believe their strongest hand is showing unity with the President, and a party involved in an intraparty war will only spell trouble in November, even in Senate races where the Republican Party needs to cut its net losses to just two if Biden wins the presidency. to keep the majority. Furthermore, they acknowledge that itchy Trump's Twitter finger could be problematic if they get out of line, given their penchant for attacking even when faced with the slightest criticism.

Nowhere was this dynamic more evident than on Tuesday when Republican senators largely evaded questions about Trump's incendiary and baseless tweet suggesting that a 75-year-old protester was an "provocateur" for Antifa and "prepared" the incident when police pushed him to the ground, causing him to bleed from his head and to be rushed to hospital. The Republican senator after the Republican senator refused to condemn the tweet, with Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who told CNN he didn't even want to see a print copy of the tweet, which he claimed not to have seen.

"I'd rather not listen to it," he said Tuesday.

"I don't know how that furthers any cause. It's an unfounded accusation. I don't think it's helpful," said Graham.

When asked Wednesday about the controversy over his tweets, Johnson said, "I mean most of us said long ago, 'It would be nice if we could remove some of those tweets.' Johnson, however, added that some tweets are "quite effective."

"I certainly don't want to reply to all the tweets," said the Wisconsin Republican.

While Johnson said he is "always concerned" about the election, he played down recent polls, noted how far they have been in the past, and argued how volatile the electorate is at the moment.

"We are looking at the political conditions (change) today vs. three months ago vs. one month ago vs. literally two weeks ago," Johnson said. "Who knows what is going to happen?"

But at the end of the day, Republican senators say, his fortune is likely to rise and fall with Trump's.

"If the president wins and wins big, that will be a rough draft for everyone," Cornyn said. "That will not be 100%, but I would rather do well on the top of the ballot."