The Captain America 4 release date captain America is finally here, and with it comes a new set of Marvel movies. So what do you need to know about the upcoming releases? We’ll tell you!

The star, Anthony Mackie, will be in Marvel’s Captain America 4. He has signed up for the movie. He will carry the Captain America shield and is in the lead role.

At the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier movie, his character took over. Someone will take Steve Rogers’ place. He played the role of Captain America in the movies and Avengers team-ups. His friend is going to take his place.

People are writing Captain America 4. They are writing it. It is being written by Falcon and Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and another of the show’s writers, DalanMusson. No director is yet attached.

What is the release date of Captain America 4?

Captain America 4 does not have a release date. It will take a while before it comes out.

The script is still being written. It will be created by Malcolm Spellman and DalanMusson. Also, a director has not been hired yet. So, the project is still quite far away from starting production and filming.

And Marvel’s full schedule for the next two years means it is unlikely that Captain America 4 will come out in the next few years.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home are movies that will come out in 2021. Then there will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Marvels.

In 2023, there could be a Captain America 4 movie. There is also Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Marvel Studios also has a Fantastic Four reboot and Blade movies to schedule.

What is the plot of Captain America 4?

Captain America 4 will have a new plot. It is still being written.

But we can guess a few things. Sam is new to being Captain America, so the movie may tell about his transition in the role.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left a few dangling plot threads that they could address in Captain America 4. For one, the series hinted that Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) will take up Sam’s old mantle as Falcon. John Walker, who was Captain America for a short time, is still around. He could be the main bad guy. And there’s Sharon Carter. She got pardoned in the finale but she also plans to use her reinstated status for bad things.

In the original “Secret Empire” from the 1970s, Steve discovers a far-reaching government conspiracy. Many fans hope that they will see this in a movie or TV show. Someone framed him for murder. Because of this, the public stopped trusting him. This is a kind of racism called institutionalized racism. Maybe it could happen to Sam or Sharon or someone else in FAWS.

Who will be starring in it?

The actor, Anthony Mackie, will be back as Sam Wilson. He was the character who became Captain America at the end of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

It is unknown if Sebastian Stan will be back as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a the Winter Soldier. He and Steve Rogers (who is also friends with him) work together in the Disney Plus show called “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” Bucky has been in every Captain America movie. We would be surprised if he didn’t show up in this one.

There are a few questions about Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The latter made a short appearance in the post-credits scene of Black Widow, and will probably appear in future movies.