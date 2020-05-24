Captain America and Black Widow have a son in Marvel Comics

Captain America and Black widow They may only be firm friends and allies in the MCU, but in the comics they actually have a child together. Well, in a future timeline, at least.

2008 Animated Movie Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow It introduced the next generation of Earth's most powerful Heroes, and they proved so popular that they were soon introduced to the multiverse of Marvel comics. And who is the leader of your team? James Rogers, son of Steve and Natasha.

Coming from a dystopian timeline where the world has been devastated by Ultron, James, who serves with his companions Francis Barton (son of Hawkeye and Mockingbird) and Azari T & # 39; Challa (son of Black Panther and Storm), owns the superhuman strength of his father. and possibly the delay in the aging of his mother. He even wields an energy shield designed like Cap's. When Kang the Conqueror launches the current Avengers into the future, Steve and Natasha come face to face with their son.

However, there are many things left unexplored about James. For example, it is presumably a genetically modified creation of some kind, given that Natasha cannot conceive children due to her time in the Red Room. It's also a bit surprising that the couple have had a child together, as there has never been a romance between Rogers and Romanoff in the comics before.

The MCU versions, in fact, probably have more chemistry than their comic counterparts, as seen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Given that, it doesn't seem totally far-fetched to imagine James Rogers appearing in the MCU at some point, now that the multiverse will be explored for years to come, as the What if…? animated anthology show and Strange doctor in the madness multiverse.

Tell us, however, would you like to see Black widow and Cap's son appears on the screen? Give us your opinion in the comment section below.