Captain America Battles Batman In Epic Marvel Vs DC Fan Art

Captain America acquires bat Man in an epic piece from Marvel vs. DC fan art. When you think of comics, superheroes, and big-budget movies, the first studios that come to mind are Marvel and Warner Bros (DC Films). Their relationship is based on an almost 80-year editorial rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics. The spandex-clad heroes that many grew up reading on masterfully crafted panels have perhaps become the main protagonists of cinemas around the world (especially in recent years).

Even before 2008 Iron Man gave birth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comic book movies were all the rage. The 70s, 80s, and 90s saw an increase in the popularity of DC characters with Superman and bat Man Movie (s. 2000 & # 39; s X Men not only did he throw Marvel's hat into the ring, but he released two decades of superheroes taken (more) seriously; franchises like Sam Raimi's Spiderman and Christopher Nolan The dark knight Game changing trilogies. Marvel Studios took a significant leap when they released the MCU (a film adaptation of the comic book universe). To compete directly with this Warner Bros., the DC Extended Universe and then its subsidiary studio, DC Films.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: 2021 is the ultimate battle of the Marvel v DC movie

While Iron Man and Iron Man were the first outings from Marvel Studios and DC Films, League of Justice and The Avengers they are the official amalgamations of MCU and DCEU. That said, DC's Batman and Marvel's Captain America are as central to those universes as Clark Kent and Tony Stark. This is because Steve Rogers and Bruce Wayne are the leaders of their respective superhero teams: the Avengers and Justice League. Independent artist Pablo Ruiz recently posted a photo on Instagram with those leaders; This epic new piece of fan art sees Captain America by Chris Evans and Batman by Ben Affleck go head-to-head. Check it out below.

Chances of seeing Steve Rogers meet Bruce Wayne are slim; Chris Evans passed his shield in Avengers Endgame and Ben Affleck has hung up his cloak and hood. On top of that, the studio rivalry continues as Warner Bros. finds its way. In the same way that Captain America leaps Batman upstairs, Marvel has been far more successful with its universe than DC. The popularity of movies like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam!and jester now it has led Warner Bros. to focus more on the unique ones. Even if Matt Reeves " The batman serves as a spiritual reboot for the DCEU, a silver screen DC vs. Marvel crossover where bat Man The best Captain America will exist only in our imagination.

More: 10 mysterious similarities between Captain America: Civil War and Batman V Superman

Source: Pablo / Instagram

90 day fan theory: Lana is married to another man