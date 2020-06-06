Carol Danvers may be the most powerful version of Captain Marvel, but one of her predecessors had the most BIZARRE battle cry imaginable.

Many Marvel heroes have taken the mantle of Captain marvel before Carol Danvers, and each has added their unique twist to the superhero. The original Captain Marvel (or Mar-Vell) was considered one of the noblest heroes in the Marvel Universe before succumbing to cancer. Monica Rambeau, currently known as Spectrum, had the unique ability to convert into any form of energy she could imagine. And then … There was Mar-Vell's son, Genis.

Created from the original Mar-Vell cell samples, Genis-Vell was artificially aged to adulthood and basically assumed the role that his father originally had. While Genis did not always have the experience of emotional maturity to cope with his massive responsibilities, he did receive help, psychically joining fellow professional Rick Jones, who was once similarly attached to Mar-Vell. Unfortunately, Rick didn't always give the new Captain Marvel the best advice.

Rick and Genis' strange relationship was explored in a new Captain marvel series that ran in the early 2000s. In the comic, Rick and Captain Marvel were bonded in such a way that only one could exist in the "normal" Marvel Universe while the other remained in the Microverse. However, the two were psychically linked, allowing Rick to observe the "real" world through Genis's eyes and speak to him telepathically.

Rick was specially prepared for this task, as he had basically become a "professional companion" to the Hulk, Captain America, and the original Captain Marvel. As such, he felt compelled to give Genis the benefit of his superior experience … although that didn't mean he occasionally didn't mess with his brainmate. Early in their initially strained relationship, Rick told Genis that Captain Marvel needed a phrase like "Flame On!" From Human Torch. or the famous "Hulk Smash!" Hulk line to distinguish it. Fortunately for Marv, Rick had a catchphrase for him: "Owah Tagoo Siam!"

What do you say now While the words may seem like a strange foreign language to the uninitiated, "Owah Tagoo Siam!" it's actually a famous joke used by elementary school kids who get a newcomer to sing the words slowly, not knowing they're actually saying "Oh, what a goose I am!" The prank has been used by everyone from Boy Scouts to celebrities, but since this Captain Marvel had very little real-world experience, he completely believed Rick when he said "Owah Tagoo Siam!" it was an ancient battle cry from Earth that meant "Beware of evil!"

As a result, Captain Marvel had several problems yelling "Owah Tagoo Siam!" as he flew from rescue to rescue, leaving many bewildered civilians scratching their heads. Considering that one of this Captain Marvel's powers is Cosmic Consciousness that gave him a greater understanding of the universe, this must have been particularly embarrassing when he accidentally flew into a group of real geese and finally realized what it was For real saying!

Finally, Genis left the role of Captain marvel leaving it open for Carol Danvers to fill. Ironically in the MCU movie Captain marvel Carol encounters a cat (actually an alien Flerken) named Goose who proves to be instrumental in her final battle. Maybe it's time to resurrect Captain Marvel's famous battle cry?

