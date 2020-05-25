Captain Marvel's healing factor is even stronger than Wolverine's

It may seem like Captain Marvel is impossible to hurt, but that is not the truth. Carol Danvers can cut herself, but heals even faster than Wolverine.

When Captain marvel acquires a supervillain who tries to blow her to pieces, learns that her healing factor is working at full speed, even stronger than Wolverine.

After being transformed by Kree's alien and DNA-altering technology, Captain Marvel becomes one of the most powerful cosmic beings and Avengers in the universe, making him even a match for the cosmic Marvel hero Jean Gray. . With the flying powers, energy blasts, superhuman strength, and durability of the next level, fans have continually been amazed at what it's capable of. Just like when Captain Marvel killed a dinosaur in one hit, or when fans discovered that she has a seventh sense of secret combat. In Ms. Marvel # 20, Captain Marvel surprises fans once again with his superhuman durability and healing factor that surpasses Wolverine's mutation.

While Captain Marvel is investigating the sudden appearance of Chilean Army soldiers in New York, he realizes that these soldiers are obviously being controlled as they search for and kidnap women with superpowers. As he continues to investigate the sudden appearance of the soldiers and the kidnappings, he discovers that all the soldiers are under the control of the Puppet Master, a villain who controls people by molding small statues with radioactive clay. As the Puppet Master attempts to control the trapped Captain Marvel, Kree's DNA-altering alien technology in his body battles the Puppet Master's mind control, allowing him to break free of his restraints using an energy blast. When Captain Marvel finally catches the Puppeteer in his office, he tells him that he has tampered with the basement with explosives. But just before she can stop the Puppeteer from detonating the building, he presses it and the sky fills with fire and smoke. However, it will take much more than a huge explosion to stop Captain Marvel. After the sky and the area surrounding the building are filled with fire and smoke, she exits the fire without scratching herself.





Soon after, Captain Marvel contacts Hank McCoy, a highly sophisticated mutant member and founder of the X-Men, and asks if there is anything wrong with her, referring to the moment when her Kree DNA fights control of the Puppeteer. To her surprise, he tells her that there is nothing wrong with her … and that she has developed a healing factor that embarrasses even Wolverine.

When one considers Captain Marvel's flight, energy blasts, superhuman strength, and especially its superhuman durability, one can only imagine what would have happened if the Phoenix Force had not rejected it, representing life that has not yet come. is born. like the forces of creation and destruction. But even without the Phoenix Force, Captain marvel it remains a force to be reckoned with.

