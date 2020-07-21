Captain Sandy officially loses his cool with the crew

the Under the Mediterranean cover the crew couldn't get through their fourth card of the season without Captain Sandy completely losing his cool, in his most frustrated display yet.

Once he discovers that the guests are sitting at the table on his last morning on the yacht, and orders for coffee, let alone orders for eggs, have yet to be taken, he sternly instructs the stews to get there. "I don't know what the hell they're doing, I really don't know, it's disturbing," he says in his interview. Once you watch this episode, you'll see that Hannah was showing Jess how to fix the gap, but that's probably not a good enough answer for her.

"Ridiculous!" Captain Sandy exclaims as she storms across the yacht. "What is my main stew doing? I don't see her leading," she observes during her interview, adding that "Hannah doesn't seem to mind."

So Captain Sandy doesn't wait for the two stews to get to work, she wakes up the sleeper too. Even though Bugsy is not scheduled to start her shift for another two hours, considering she was awake the night before serving drinks to the guests, she gets out of bed and is already helping before her skirt is in a straight line.

As Sandy continues to wonder aloud, "What is Hannah doing?" and injecting a "Jesus!" and "F ** k!" To express their frustration, the stews begin to do their best to hurry up, though Sandy also tells Hannah, "After our council meeting, let's talk."

Oh, and it wasn't just the stews under Sandy's eagle eye. She also stormed into the kitchen to let Kiko know that he had to prepare a plate of cheese and meat while the guests waited for his meal, although he was ultimately not satisfied with the slices of cheese he had prepared. "That can't go like this, Kiko," he says. "Today is not good for me. All this breakfast, I am not happy. I am serious."

To make matters worse, a la carte guests reinforce their dissatisfaction with the food before delivering the tip. "I know some of our friends weren't crazy about food," they convey to Captain Sandy. Perhaps it is because they ate approximately three thousand mushrooms while on board?

So she wastes exactly zero time getting down to business at the council meeting, starting with, "Okay, well, I'll tell you where I think we failed. We fail because our priorities turn to us and not the customer. Obviously breakfast It was a disaster. We are all tired, I see how hard you worked. But I am tired of having the same conversations, "she tells the team. "I want to end all of you, but if I can't do that, then I have to let some people go," he threatens.

Particularly on his target is the sweet Chef Kiko. She calls him for a meeting where she bluntly says, "I'm concerned. I have a reputation, I don't want to ruin it." She goes on to explain that "I don't want to be that person who has chefs who are not the standard. We can't be average, we have to be spectacularthat's what they're paying for. "

It seems that he really likes Kiko as a person, but reminds him: "This is not a battered session, it is a reality session. You have to kill this letter for me in all capacities. Otherwise, I have to find another chef. No I'm kidding."

It is no surprise that Sandy has finally reached its boiling point. He's been looking over Kiko's shoulder all season and apparently hoping something will go wrong with Hannah. But this tantrum tornado was certainly a rude awakening for the crew members that day and one they will likely pay for in the next letter and beyond.

Under the Mediterranean cover airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET / PT in Bravo.

Where to transmit Under the Mediterranean cover

