Captain Tom Moore knighted by Queen after raising millions for the NHS





The ceremony marked the Queen's return to her public duties after the coronavirus pandemic forced her to cancel virtually all of her engagements.

She rode Moore with her father's sword and praised him for his fundraising efforts, saying, "Thank you so much, an incredible amount of money you raised," according to the PA Media news agency.

Previously, the veteran had tweeted that he was "ready and eager to go on a very special day."

"I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is a great honor and I am looking forward to meeting Her Majesty the Queen." he said At the beginning of the week. "It will be the most special day for me." Moore was accompanied to the ceremony on Friday by daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benji and granddaughter Georgia, according to PA. "If I kneel I'll never get up again," he said as he left his home for Windsor Castle early Friday. This was the Queen's second major engagement of the day. Previously, he saw his granddaughter Beatrice get married in a private ceremony on the castle grounds. Moore, who rose to the rank of captain during his military career, was recently promoted to honorary colonel in recognition of his efforts. Johnson personally recommended to the Queen that Moore be exceptionally honored, according to a Downing Street press release. "Colonel Tom's fantastic fundraiser broke records, inspired the entire country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the coronavirus fog," Johnson said in the statement.

CNN's Sarah Dean and Emma Reynolds contributed to the reports.






