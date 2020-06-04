Cara Delevingne announces that she identifies as pansexual: "I am attracted to the person"

Cara Delevigne it's opening up about his sexuality.

The 27-year-old model recently spoke to Variety and announced that he identifies as pansexual.

"I will always remain, I think, pansexual," Delevingne said, referring to her attraction to all gender identities. "However, one defines oneself, either 'they' or 'he' or 'she', I fall in love with the person, and that's it. It attracts me person".

Delevingne told fans in 2018 that she identified herself as sexually fluid, according to the outlet.

"I have always felt bad for someone with whom I have been in a relationship," he said.Carnival row"star". It is very difficult to maintain normality in it. I think that's why I tend to keep my private life so much more private now, because the public can actually ruin a lot of things. "

While it wasn't always that way, Delevingne said that these days she prided herself on being open about her sexuality.

"Pride for me is a feeling of something I never had as a child," he revealed. "A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside of your family, a place where you don't have to apologize or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a child. Or I always felt like it didn't belong to me. own body. I felt so lost. "

However, once it was opened, things changed for the better.

"Once I was able to talk about my sexuality freely, I was no longer hiding anything," Delevingne said. "And the person I hid the most from was myself."