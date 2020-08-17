cardi-b-interviewed-joe-biden-and-she-had-some-requests

(CNN) Cardi B has a list of things she wants for the country and she has shared them with Joe Biden.

The rapper, who is riding high on the charts right now with her and Megan The Stallion’s collaboration “WAP,” sat down with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for Elle magazine.

Even Cardi B seemed unable to believe it was happening, saying at the beginning of the virtual chat, “Oh, snap. Is this real?”

After Biden got her to call him Joe and introduced her to his daughter, Ashley, who he said was a fan, he joked that he and the rapper might be related as his daughter’s nickname for him had been “Joey B.”

He also congratulated Cardi B on landing the cover of Elle magazine and thanked her for her “generosity in dealing with people suffering from COVID” before the rapper launched into her questions.