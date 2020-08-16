cardi-b-wants-aoc-to-run-for-president-in-2024.-she-didn’t-say-no

The Bronx rapper recently took to Twitter to express her support for the Democratic lawmaker, who represents the 14th district of New York, including parts of the Bronx and Queens.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” Cardi wrote on Twitter after seeing a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing to her hit song “Bodak Yellow.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded in kind: “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020”

The lawmaker’s response was a play on the name of a hit song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The song “WAP” is a feminist anthem, but the acronym stands for something explicit and entirely different.