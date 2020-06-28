Cardinal Dolan arrives at the first "reopened" mass of Saint Patrick

St. Patrick's Cathedral reopened its doors to Gotham's Catholic faithful on Sunday for the first time since public masses in the archdiocese were suspended 14 weeks ago.

Thank God.

For a city suffering from viral illness, economic devastation, and racial unrest, it was a joyous moment: a reminder that any hellish cycle our nation is trapped in is nothing but a failure from the point of view of eternal things. And for the Cardinal Archbishop of New York, Timothy Dolan, it was a moment of indisputable triumph.

Before closings, I used to attend daily mass at St. Patrick's. And almost always, he used to see an older woman, immaculately dressed and with her silver hair combed immaculately, kneeling on one of the front benches. We never spoke, but his devotion at mass, his stillness, his poise of prayer, was something to behold. What, I wondered during the confinement, had become of that old woman?

Perhaps you can imagine the euphoria that overwhelmed me when I saw her at the reopening mass, elegant as always with elegant boots, kneeling close to the front, smiling subtly but generously to everyone, as if to say: What, did you think I would miss? is?

She is the very image of Catholic New York, this lady. All my sadness of the last months, my dark fantasies of running away to some farm, hidden with chickens, shotguns and survival manuals, seemed to vanish in his presence. The church, God's people, can also bear this. If she can bear it, so can we.

Yes, there were some unusual elements of the "new normal" which meant that this mass did not feel like an ordinary mass from earlier times.

Only every third bench was available to sit on, and the benches that were available were sparsely filled at the orders of the usher. The masks were, of course, de rigueur. There was no holy water, but plenty of hand sanitizer in every corner. For my part, I am concerned with the smell of isopropyl alcohol that replaces incense as the dominant scent associated with Roman Catholicism.

Still, if the choice is between this ultra antiseptic mass and no mass and no sacraments, well, there is no choice at all. In any case, that first explosion of the organ tubes removed the antiseptic aroma and, with it, more of our accumulated pain.

While the singer sang "Happy, happy, we adore you", Dolan and his retinue of priests entered almost with an air of bravery; The procession had the feeling that our boys were returning home from the war.

The cardinal did not greet his people. No, a more dramatic flowering was required: he raised his hand with episcopal rings and shook it in the air in a majestic gesture; You can find online images of Pope Pius XII making the exact same gesture. And somehow, it suits Dolan right now, too.

Man loves to be with his people; smells like sheep, as Pope Francis says of good priests. In a pre-pandemic meeting of journalists and diplomats, I saw the cardinal spend nearly 15 minutes talking attentively to one of the waiters, asking about his family, comforting him, or advising him on some personal matter. For those who know him, this is Dolan at his best.

It must have been difficult for such a man to be away from his flock for so long. "Very well, where have they been?" he asked jokingly on Sunday. "Since you're gone 14 Sundays, there will be 14 collections of seconds today, okay?" I was beaming. He was having fun. And people were laughing. Even the most traditionalist could not have helped to smile.

It was also appropriate that the readings emphasize the virtue of hospitality: "He who receives a prophet because he is a prophet will receive a prophet's reward." For Catholics, being hospitable means first of all receiving Jesus worthily in the Eucharist; having consumed divinity, we are supposed to radiate it to others in our broken world.

That sums up how Dolan has come across this extraordinary moment in the city's history: patiently enduring blockades, rolling up their sleeves and feeding tens of thousands of newly unemployed and hungry New Yorkers.

Bow, your eminence.

Sohrab Ahmari is the editor of opinion articles for The Post. Twitter: @SohrabAhmari