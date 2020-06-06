Cardinal Zen, outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, condemns Vatican silence on Hong Kong security law

They are tired Roman Catholic archbishop and outspoken critic of the Chinese The Communist Party is exploiting the VaticanSilence over China's efforts to exercise more control over Hong Kong, comparing it to political complacency with little respect for faith.

Joseph Zen, 88, who served as Bishop of Hong Kong From 2002-09, he expressed his disappointment and concern to the Crux newspaper over the Vatican's reluctance to speak about the Beijing-backed national security law in the semi-autonomous territory.

"We are concerned, we are very concerned," he told the media outlet, which focuses on news related to the Catholic Church. "We need a miracle; we need a miracle from heaven. "

Hong Kong has been besieged by months of large-scale protests, which were temporarily interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic: on a series of laws passed by China's National People's Congress (NPC) that many believe will curtail civil liberties and liberties that are not available to those living in mainland China.

The national security law imposed by China in place of Hong Kong's own legislative body is in direct conflict with the Sino-British Joint Declaration registered by the United Nations. The 1997 agreement gave Hong Kong, formerly a British colony, to Beijing, as long as the people of Hong Kong were allowed to retain some freedoms that are not granted to Chinese citizens.

The law will change Hong Kong's mini constitution, or Basic Law, to require the territory to apply measures against anti-government behavior, such as pro-democracy protests. On Thursday, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing legislature passed a law that penalizes disrespect for China's national anthem.

The law was passed as pro-democracy activists held a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Beijing Tiananmen Square massacre, an event that is entirely beyond the reach of Chinese history books and the highly highly regarded Internet. restrictive of China.

Zen said he initially hoped the Vatican would condemn China's actions and express its support for the protesters.

"In Hong Kong, in all this time of turmoil, with so many young people suffering from police brutality, not a word from the Vatican," he told the paper. "I am sorry to say that we have nothing to expect from the Vatican. In recent years, they have never said anything to reproach China for its persecution."

He added that the Vatican "is always trying to please the Chinese government."

An example of the church's capitulation to Beijing, Zen said, is the vacancy for bishops in Hong Kong that is held until Chinese officials approve a suitable candidate.

"I do not think that the election of a bishop should be guided by these political reasons. So we are concerned," he said. "Perhaps the Holy See does not follow the criterion of faith, but it is subject to political considerations, and that is very dangerous. for our diocese. "

The Vatican and China reached an agreement in 2018 on the right to appoint bishops in the country. Zen has criticized the deal as "disastrous".

Pope Francisco He has made efforts to remodel the church since his 2013 election as pontiff by being more inclusive and talking about issues. He recently condemned racism amid protests and riots that have erupted in the United States over the death of George Floyd.

