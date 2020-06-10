Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. says baseball "is not very profitable" amid a fight with players over 2020 wages

St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in an interview Tuesday that baseball "is not very profitable," as MLB and the players are in the midst of tense negotiations to start the 2020 season.

DeWitt told 590TheFan in St. Louis that he believes the players may agree with his assessment.

MLB PLAYERS CUT 89 GAMES, WANT MONEY PRORADO

"The industry is not very profitable, to be honest," he said. "And I think they [the players] understand that. They think the owners are hiding profits. There has been a little mistrust there. It is a zero sum game. They have by far the best offer of any player in any sport. "

According to Statista, the Cardinals earned $ 383 million in revenue, more than they have earned in any of the past 10 seasons. Forbes also listed the value of the Cardinals as $ 2.1 billion.

The Indians & # 39; DELINO DESHIELDS regrets not kneeling during the national anthem in 2017: & # 39; I felt like a self-esteem

In addition to the monetary aspect of the whole situation, DeWitt believes that baseball will continue to do well even if the two sides fight for prorated wages and the length of a coronavirus-shortened season.

"Baseball has been through a lot over a long period of time and always survived and came back stronger," said DeWitt. "You can't get caught up in the heat of the moment and say it's the death sentence of any sport."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The MLB players union's latest counterproposal to owners included a regular season of 89 games and full prorated wages, according to multiple reports. The move came a day after the administration reduced its proposed schedule from 82 games to 76 games with the first release on July 10.

Associated Press contributed to this report.