Cardinals release rookie wide receiver after alleged drunk driving incident: report

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly released rookie wide receiver Jeremiah Braswell after he was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The Cardinals cut Braswell on Monday just days after it was reported that he drove his car to Lake Erie under the influence of alcohol, according to the Houston Chronicle.

RON RIVERA IN CALLING REDSKINS TO CHANGE THE NAME: "IT IS NOT FOR ME TO READ AND INFLUENCE PEOPLE"

Local police received reports around 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an orange Chevy Camaro that had entered Lake Erie. Once at the scene, they found the vehicle outside the embankment and in the water. No injuries were reported.

Police reportedly interviewed Braswell, who was seen by witnesses who were still in the car while in the water. His speech was washed away and he couldn't explain how his car ended up in the lake, police said. He then underwent sobriety tests in the field and officers arrested him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Braswell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals this offseason after previously playing for Youngstown State University from 2015-2019, where he had 51 catches for 986 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 40 career games.

Fox News's Dan Canova contributed to this report.