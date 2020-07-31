Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Postponed After Positive Coronavirus Tests

The MLB coronavirus problem is rapidly spreading.

The Brewers-Cardinals game on Friday night has been postponed, Joel Sherman of the Post confirmed. The Cardinals had positive tests and are isolating themselves at their hotel.

The Marlins have had a positive test of 17 players, while the Phillies have had a positive test of coach and staff. The teams that started their season against each other will not play until at least next week.

The Marlins and Phillies cancellers altered their schedules for the Phillies, the Nationals, the Yankees and the Blue Jays.

With the addition of the Brewers and Cardinals, 20 percent of MLB teams have already needed to postpone games just one week in the season. The Cardinals played against the Twins earlier this week and Minnesota began their series against the Indians on Thursday.

The NL Central matchup on Friday night was supposed to be the Brewers' first game.