Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen stepping up exhausted networks

The Nets are short-handed, not empty-handed.

In the final set-up before resuming their season on Friday against the Magic, the Nets, who traveled to the Orlando bubble without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler, Taurean Prince and Nicolas Claxton, received encouraging performances by the duo. they will most likely decide the length of their stay at Disney World, as Caris LeVert scored 23 points and Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Jazz's 112-107 scrimmage loss on Monday.

"We improved as the games progressed," LeVert said. "I am happy with our performance, even though we did not get the victory." I thought we played hard and got better. "

In the absence of the team's two main leaders in scoring and assists (Irving, Dinwiddie), LeVert has demonstrated the ability and desire to take on much of the game's tasks. After a 27-point outing in 22 minutes during Saturday's scrimmage victory over the Spurs, the talented and injury-ridden guard shot 11-of-22 from the field, while adding six assists.

“You saw it last season. … I was starting to go out and be that. You saw it in the Celtics game where he scored (51 points, the week before the season was suspended), ”Allen said. "So now that he's here he finally has a chance to lead us and he's done a tremendous job with that."

As the only center that sees action, Allen assumes even more responsibility.

Fighting two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, Allen recorded his third consecutive double-double scrimmage, shooting 9-of-12 from the field, with two blocks and two steals.

"I love the way he competed against Gobert," said LeVert. "I think he's getting into his own game and I think games like tonight really show it. He just has to be consistent with that. He knows what we expect of him as a team and I think he expects the same from himself. I can't wait to see him keep improving and see where his roof is. "

Even against one of the league's best teams, the Nets looked light years ahead of their worrying 99-68 loss to the Pelicans without Zion Williamson five days earlier.

The Nets lost most of the game, falling to 16, but approached three behind a 13-0 run led by LeVert in the third quarter. The Nets had 27 assists and only 12 turnovers, while forcing Utah to 21 draws.

"Overall, I think we are still learning to play each other," said interim coach Jacque Vaughn. "There are some stretches of the game where you see the ball really jump." There are some stretches where it gets a little sticky. … This team will continue to grow and learn from each other. "

With each team's starters sitting the final minutes, Dzanan Musa brought the Nets to two points on a triple with 1:55 remaining. Musa then missed a pair of free throws that would have tied the game, allowing Utah to extend its lead. The Nets made just 13 of 27 free throws.

"I think the shots will come," said LeVert. "We haven't shot well as a team yet, but when that happens, I think it will all come together for us."