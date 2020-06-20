Carjacker sits in the driver, leads the police in a wild pursuit from NJ to Pennsylvania

A man made his way in a vehicle and sat in the driver, holding her to the seat, before leading police in a savage chase from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Police said Tomasz Dymek, 31, of Astoria, Queens, approached two women Thursday in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy and asked for money.

The women gave Dymek a dollar, but "was not satisfied" with the money, so he made his way in the vehicle, the Ewing Police Department said in a statement.

Spectators followed the vehicle while alerting police. The unidentified victim, 66, was trapped under Dymek "throughout the test and was unable to access the vehicle's brake," police said.

Dymek briefly stopped near the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office in Trenton, but rushed over when Ewing police approached him.

He drove to Pennsylvania before leaving the vehicle and running away on foot. He was quickly arrested, police said.

The woman victim suffered no injuries, authorities said.

Criminal and traffic charges are pending.