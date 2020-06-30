Carl Reiner, creator of & # 39; The Dick Van Dyke Show & # 39 ;, died at 98

Legendary actor, director and producer Carl Reiner, best known for his work on "The Dick Van Dyke Show", died at 98.

Reiner's assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Fox News that she died Monday night of natural causes at her Beverly Hills, California home in 98 of natural causes.

Throughout his legendary showbiz career, Reiner won countless awards, including multiple Emmy Awards and a Grammy for Best Spoken Comedy Album alongside Mel Brooks for his album "The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000".

In his later years, he remained in the public eye thanks to a voice concert for "Toy Story 4."

Younger fans may recognize him as one of Danny Ocean's expert thief cadres in the "Oceans Eleven" trilogy. However, he is perhaps best known for co-starring in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," which he also created. Reiner played comedian Alan Brady, who routinely terrified the Van Dyke character, as well as his co-workers on the fictional television show the character worked on.

"When they ask me, 'Of all the theater projects you have done in your life, what are you most proud of?' I always say, without a doubt, he is creating and producing & # 39; The Dick Van Dyke Show & # 39 ;. It was a labor of love, "Reiner told Fox News in a statement in 2019.

In addition to his acting and television work, he stepped behind the camera to co-write and direct some of Steve Martin's longest-running hits, including the 1979 classic "The Jerk" and "Dead Men Don & # 39; t Wear Plaid" . Man with two brains "and" All of me ".

The winner of the 2000 Mark Twain Award for American Humor never hesitated to lend his iconic voice to animated characters. In addition to his work on "Toy Story 4", Reiner's voice appeared in episodes of "Family Guy", "The Cleveland Show" and in "The Penguins of Madagascar".

Reiner's wife Estelle died in 2008 at age 94. The show's acclaimed personality had three children, Annie, Lucas, as well as actor and director Rob Reiner.

Carl, who was born in the Bronx to Jewish immigrants, told Closer Weekly in 2019 that he spent his childhood watching movies with his favorite comedians. He said he was immediately hooked, leading to a long career in comedy.

"My parents loved comedies, so we saw Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, the Ritz Brothers, and the Marx Brothers," he told the publication. "I wanted to be one of them."

Even when Reiner was drafted into the Air Force during World War II, his dream of making the public laugh never left his mind. In fact, he served as a radio operator and toured as an actor, entertaining troops in Guam, Hawaii, and Iwo Jima.

"Going through the war and living is a very important process," he said at the time. "You realize how vulnerable you are and how lucky you are to be in the right place at the right time. In fact, I have a history of luck."

