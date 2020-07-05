Carlos Correa of ​​the Astros urges his wife, former beauty queen, to stay out of the classroom until the season ends

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa is not taking a risk amid the coronavirus pandemic, and with the major league season about to begin in a few weeks.

Correa told reporters on Sunday that he asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of the classroom until the season ends.

"When I talk to my wife, she knows it," he said. "Don't get your nails done. Don't fix your hair right now. So, let's be home. We will focus on the baseball season and once everything is ready, then you can go get your nails done and do everything else. "

Correa and his wife were married late last year. Daniella Correa Rodríguez was Miss Texas in 2016.

While Correa was trying to block the coronavirus at home, he said he knew he had to do his job between workouts and travel to and from the stadium.

"We know what it takes to make the season possible," said the World Series champion. "What we are doing is, we are going to exercise and we go back to our houses. I think that is the key … I think if we can keep it simple, simple as coming to look for your job and return home, rest a little, I think that we can be fine and move on with the season. "

Correa and the Astros are preparing to enter the 2020 season after being subjected to significant scrutiny over their 2017 cheating scandal. Before the pandemic, Astros players faced booing and various objects thrown at them during training. of spring.

