Carlos Rodon of the White Sox melts after poor first inning against Indians

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón had a tough first outing of the season against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Rodon allowed five earned runs in less than four innings of work in a 5-3 loss to the Indians. He managed to strike out four hitters and walk three in 3 2/3 innings.

Three of the five runs came in the first inning. Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer. Francisco Lindor also contributed an RBI of his own. Oscar Mercado would later have two RBIs.

After allowing three runs in the first inning, Rodon was visibly upset on the bench.

"They took some good pitches, they made some good pitches, they made me work," Rodon said after the game. "So tilt the lid towards that, obviously. When I took two shots, you could tell that at any moment they saw turning they were firing. ”

Last season, Rodon was 3-2 in seven starts with a 5.19 ERA and had 46 strikeouts. However, his season was cut short early thanks to Tommy John's surgery last May.

Cleveland's victory over Chicago on Tuesday night completed a double sweep for the Indians. Cleveland defeated Chicago earlier in the day, 4-3.

