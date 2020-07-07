Carlos Vela of LAFC withdraws from the MLS tournament in Orlando

LAFC star Carlos Vela will not play in the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team left for Florida on Monday, and the current MLS and MVP scoring champion was not on the flight, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Vela decided to stay home with his pregnant wife, Saioa, and their 3-year-old son, Romeo.

MLS gave players the option to skip the tournament, which is supposed to start on Wednesday, and Vela, who is the fourth highest-paid player in the league, has decided to stay out. Vela finished with 34 goals in 31 games last season, and led LAFC to the best record in league history.

"I always want to give everything I have to my club, to our fans and supporters, and to the city of Los Angeles," Vela said in a statement. "However, the best thing for my family's health is to stay home and be with my wife during a risky pregnancy."

FC Dallas also withdrew from the MLS Is Back tournament after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.

The league said Monday that of the 557 players kidnapped at a pair of Walt Disney World hotels, 13 tested positive: 10 from Dallas, two from Nashville and one from Columbus. In addition, a Dallas coach also tested positive.

FC Dallas announced last week that six players had tested positive upon arriving in Florida for the tournament, and the entire team was quarantined. As a result, the team's opening game Thursday against the Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed.

With the withdrawal of Dallas, Major League Soccer was devising a new schedule for the month-long tournament, to be played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Associated Press contributed to this report.