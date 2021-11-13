Carnival Row is a TV show that has crime, drama, fantasy, and steampunk. The series Carnival Row has received many good reviews from people who watch it. The series Carnival Row has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Carnival Row.

What is the release date of Carnival Row Season 2?

The official release date of the series Carnival Row Season 2 is not declared yet. Maybe it will soon be declared. We expect that the second season of the series Carnival Row will be released somewhere in 2022.

It will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The first season of the series Carnival Row was released on 30th August 2019. The filming of the second season of the series Carnival Row was completed in September 2021. Let’s see what happens next.

What is the plot of Carnival Row Season 2?

In the series Carnival Row, there is a human detective as well as a fairy rekindle a dangerous affair in a Victorian fantasy world. There, the city’s uneasy peace collapses at the time when a string of murders reveals an unimaginable monster. Travis Beacham and Rene Echevarria created the series Carnival Row. The series Carnival Row stars Jamie Harris, Cara Delevingne, and Orlando Bloom. The series Carnival Row is based on A Killing on Carnival Row by Travis Beacham. The first season of the series Carnival Row includes a total of eight episodes. The running time of each episode of the series Carnival Row varies from 50 to 67 minutes. No announcement has been made for the second season of the series Carnival Row.

What are the other details related to the show?

It was written by Travis Beacham, Rene Echevarria, Peter Cameron, Stephanie K. Smith, Dylan Gallagher, Amanda Krader, Ian Deitchman, Marc Guggenheim, Kristin Rusk Robinson, Mateja Bozicevic, Tania Lotia, and Erik Oleson. If we get any other update about the second season of the series Carnival Row, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Amazon Prime Video hasn’t revealed the official synopsis for Carnival Row Season 2; however, based on the ending of Season 1, it’s likely that we will find out more about segregation. In the last episode of Season 1, the government ordered a segregation plan to divide the magical creatures from the rest of the people. Knowing that Vignette would be separated from him, Philo confronted that he too is a half magical creature so he decided to join her in the ghetto.

Elsewhere, Agreus and Imogen sailed away to a safer place in the finale of Season 1. However, they refused to go back when the authorities ordered their ship to return. Season 2 will likely see the couple take on a more adventurous path, and hopefully, this plot will eventually merge with Philo and Vignettes.

Who will be starring in Carnival Row Season 2?

1. Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate – Philo

2. Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss

3. Simon McBurney as Runyon Millworthy

4. David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon

5. Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose

6. Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose

7. Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou

8. Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear

9. Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear

10. Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear

11. Caroline Ford as Sophie Longerbane

12. Alice Krige as Aoife Tsigani

13. Ariyon Bakare as Darius Sykes

14. Maeve Dermody as Portia Fyfe

15. Jamie Harris as Sergeant Dombey

16. Waj Ali as Constable Berwick

17. James Beaumont as Constable Coppins

18. Tracey Wilkinson as Afissa

19. Leanne Best as Madame Moira

20. Anna Rust as Fleury

21. Mark Lewis Jones as Magistrate Flute

22. Theo Barklem-Biggs as Cabal

23. Ronan Vibert as Ritter Longerbane

24. Chloe Pirrie as Dahlia

25. Scott Reid as Quilliam – Quill

26. Sinead Phelps as Janela

27. Jim High as Fergus

28. Erika Starkova as Aisling Querelle

