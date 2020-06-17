Carol Leavell Barr, wife of Kentucky congressman dead at 39

Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr's wife died "suddenly" on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, who passed through Carol, died at the family's Lexington home for unspecified reasons, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. She was 39 years old.

"Carol, the wife of Congressman Andy Barr, passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington," said a statement by Barr's chief of staff Mary Rosado.

"During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy so that Congressman Barr and her family mourn Ms. Barr for being called home to heaven."

She added: "Congressman Barr may issue a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now he focuses solely on being the father of his two beautiful daughters."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear He said he and his wife were "heartbroken by US Representative Andy Barr and his family tonight over the sad news of the unexpected passing of Congressman's wife, Carol."

Eleanor Barr was the director of the Henry Clay Institute for Statistics in Lexington.

Andy Barr, a Republican, has represented the 6th Kentucky District of Congress since 2013. The couple had been married for 10 years.