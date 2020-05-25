Carol reportedly returns for Rick & # 39; s Walking Dead movies

The Rick Grimes story is not over yet. Andrew Lincoln is set to return as the Brave Man for a whole trilogy of Living Dead movies that will follow what happened to him after he was flown by helicopter from Alexandria. However, despite being miles away from loved ones, many familiar characters are believed to appear in movies in some form.

We already know that Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Cailey Fleming will be appearing in the Rick Grimes trilogy at some point and now, we have one more name to add to the list. Sources close to WGTC: the same ones that told us that a Justice League Dark show will come to HBO Max and a third National Treasure the movie is in the works, both correct: Melissa McBride will also appear as Carol in the movies.

We cannot yet specify in which of the three it will appear, but it will be in at least one of them, as we have been told. It also makes sense to include it in some way, too. After all, McBride is one of the few characters left in the franchise, with a lot of history shared with Rick. He has also been shown to be a crossover character before, as he starred in the Fear of the living dead Season 4 premiere, which also featured Lincoln.

Click to enlarge

As we recently reported, we have been able to get the first details of the plot of the movies. We have heard that Rick will have been brought into a community led by scientists struggling to find a cure for the Walker virus. They seem to be good guys, then, but Grimes will discover that his methods are not as ethical as they are conducting experiments on living humans.

As with all things Living Dead, Amid the global pandemic, the first movie has been delayed, but AMC still plans to move on with the trilogy in time.