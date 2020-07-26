Carol Swain: Democrats play politics with the coronavirus, but science doesn't support keeping schools closed

Concerns about sending children to school in the fall "are not backed by science," and people who prioritize their "political agendas" know this, the former Princeton professor and member of the Advisory Board said on Sunday. Black Voices for Trump Carol Swain.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Swain cited encouraging signs from countries abroad that largely reopened their doors to younger children, arguing that there was a "great risk" of keeping them home for the start of the new school year.

"If you look at what world experts like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, UK experts say, children are not at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19," Swain said. .

TRUMP SAID HE IS COMFORTABLE SENDING HIS SON, CHILDREN BACK TO SCHOOL

"They need to go back to school. There is a great risk that they will stay home." "It disrupts family structure, disrupts learning, and above all harms the poorest children because they don't have the resources for parents to hire someone to help them while they work."

While some epidemiologists warned that not enough was known about the virus yet for schools to reopen safely for everyone, others, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, argued that keeping them closed would pose a threat. even greater for children.

CDC ROLLS TOOLS FOR SAFE SCHOOLS TO OPEN

President Trump, who for weeks has been pushing schools to reopen, asked Congress on Thursday to pledge $ 105 billion to schools as part of the upcoming coronavirus stimulus bill.

As lawmakers are expected to reflect on the issue, Swain expressed little optimism in a bipartisan conclusion, warning viewers: "politics underlies everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whether we like it or not, there are people who don't care about children," he said. "They worry about the elections and they see an opportunity to hurt President Trump by keeping everything closed."

"And so," Swain added, "whatever is happening in Congress, it is not about the health of our nation, it is not about children first. It is about political agendas. Unfortunately, this is the way it is in the United States. today".

Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.