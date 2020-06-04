Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband’s Will Was Forged

The drama surrounding Netflix Tiger king It continues, as a Florida Sheriff has now confirmed that the will of Carole Baskin's missing first husband, Don Lewis, was forged. Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the True Wild Crime series originally hit the streaming platform in March and has continued to attract attention ever since. Focusing on an eccentric big cat owner in Oklahoma named Joe Exotic, the documentary series chronicles his troubled relationship with Florida's Big Cat Rescue owner Baskin, which ultimately culminates in an attempted murder for hire by Exotic in Baskin. .

The documentary series became so popular that various adaptations are being prepared and various celebrities have taken the opportunity to portray these colorful characters. So far Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon have already been cast in the roles of Exotic and Baskin, respectively, on different shows. However, amidst the excitement of new shows focusing on this truly bizarre story, many have chosen to delve deeper into the show and the people at its center. In particular, Florida sheriffs decided to reopen the case involving the disappearance of Baskin's first husband, Don Lewis, in late March, after much speculation by fans of the show about what exactly happened to him. Now, there seems to have been a surprising new twist on the case.

According to EW, a Florida sheriff "she has stated that the will of Carole Baskin's late husband, Don Lewis, was forged." According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, "They called in some experts" who considered it "100% a fake". The will was reportedly gone "Lewis's wealth for Baskin and cutting his family" but Baskin has "He repeatedly denied knowing anything about Lewis's disappearance." A report in the Clarion-Ledger newspaper also stated that "the notary that appears in the will and the power of attorney did not remember having authenticated the documents" cast "Two handwriting experts determined that Lewis's signature was" traced "from an earlier document." However, according to Chronister, "The statute of limitations had expired, so no criminal charges could be brought against anyone for a fraudulent will." but the case of Lewis's disappearance remains open.

Chronister has also stated that investigators are looking for great clues that they are currently working with. Baskin, on the other hand, has not been very happy with all of this. In a lengthy response to the series on his Big Cat Rescue website, Baskin claimed that the show's filmmakers, Goode and Chaiklin, were not searching for the truth, but were fueled by lies from non-credible sources. He also explains in the post that if viewers want to know the truth, it would require understanding his long past with Lewis.

Despite the fact that Baskin's response to the series, in particular the episode dedicated to the mysterious disappearance of Lewis, was incredibly detailed, the new evidence such as the falsified one will certainly complicate things for its advance. Especially now that he's taken control of the Exotic Zoo, it seems like the Tiger king The saga is far from over. Not to mention, with a follow-up episode currently in production, more episodes may be coming soon.

