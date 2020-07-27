Carrasco de los indios wins the first start since the diagnosis of leukemia

Carlos Carrasco looked toward the plate and grabbed the ball with his right hand before shooting a 95 mph fastball on the game's first pitch.

It was a beginning and an end.

Carrasco's return from cancer is complete.

Starting for the first time since he was diagnosed with leukemia last year, Carrasco struck out 10 in more than six innings and José Ramírez homered twice when Cleveland hit the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Sunday to win two of three in the season delayed. opening series.

Carrasco's journey took him through energy-depleting medical treatments and periods of doubt as to whether he would ever pitch again.

But he managed to return to the Cleveland bullpen in September and returned to the rotation this year. Seeing him standing on the mound in the summer sun on Sunday surely warms everyone who has followed his return.

"I just waited for this moment today," he said. "I feel pretty good, man. Keeping my emotions low and just thinking about how I will pitch was the key because when I got to the stadium this morning, I was very happy to be back in the rotation."

Ramirez hit a left-handed three-run homer in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians, who eventually landed some solid shots against the Kansas City bullpen.

With his rotation currently low because pitchers tested positive for COVID-19, Royals manager Mike Matheny started reliever Ronald Bolaños (0-1), who gave up two runs in the first and took the loss.

Carrasco could not have imagined what awaits him and his family when he set up the mound on May 30, 2019 against the Chicago White Sox. Just a few days later, she was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a life-threatening blood disorder.

But the affable 33-year-old man said a positive mindset helped him get back to doing what he loves most.

"I went through a lot of things," he said. “But for me, I never put anything really wrong on my mind. It is always a good thing. And that's what I did from day 1 until now. "

Carrasco was in command of the Royals from the beginning. He allowed two runs and five hits before being lifted after allowing a double start in the seventh.

It has been a remarkable path back for Carrasco, whose personal battle with the disease brought his teammates together and rallied Indian fans around the launcher known as "Cookie."

The manager of the Indians, Terry Francona, thanked Carrasco for the start and the practical approach to law.

"I don't mean to say that disrespectfully," Francona said. "It seemed to me he was just taking the ball to win. And I say that as a compliment. I don't mean nonsense. I mean he was very professional about it. "

Carrasco retired the first 10 Royals before giving up a double to Adalberto Mondesi in the fourth. But by then, the Indians had scored four times, helped by two Kansas City errors, before Ramirez connected for Cleveland's first home run of the season to make it 7-1.

Unable to get two hits in the first two games, the Indians finally connected in the first with Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana delivering RBI singles. Cleveland came in 0 for 18 with two outs in the series.

The inning was assisted by a third baseman Erick Mejía's throwing error and Bolaños's wild pitch.

All-Star Francisco Lindor, who started season 1 10, had a double RBI and Ramírez scored four times for Cleveland.

Swings and faults

The Royals struck out 15 times Sunday and 40 in the series against Cleveland's top three starters. Matheny knows that her team should make better contact in the future.

"We've had a lot of conversations about who was ahead, who was behind (on the count)," he said. "You're seeing a lot of chase on both sides outside the area, right? They were throwing." When they wanted to expand the area, they expanded it. They really did a good job running in the strike zone and below.

RECORD RELIEVER

Indians southpaw Oliver Perez made his first appearance this season, the 18th of his career. He is now the oldest Mexican player in history. He came in tied with Fernando Valenzuela and Jorge De La Rosa.

SICK FRIENDS

The new automatic baseball runner rule sparked some social media disputes by former Indians teammates Mike Clevinger and Trevor Bauer.

Clevinger criticized the rule after the Indians' 3-2 loss on Saturday, saying: “This is not a travel ball. I'm not happy about that. "The ever-outspoken Bauer, who was traded to Cincinnati for Cleveland last year, shot his friend on Twitter.

"But don't both sides have a chance with a runner at second base?" Bauer asked his friend.

Francona understands the MLB reasoning behind the rule, saying it is up to teams to adapt.

"They give him the rules or the challenges he faces and he does his best," he said.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Royals: LHP Mike Montgomery begins Game 1 of a four game series in Detroit.

Indians: Stay home for three more games against the Chicago White Sox, with Aaron Civale starting for the Indians.