Carson says Atlanta police shots are not as "clear" as George Floyd's death

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said Sunday that the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on Friday night was not as "clear" as the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Speaking during an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Carson said the incident that led to the death of Brooks Friday, 27, could have been handled better, but that it is unfair to jump to conclusions about what happened.

"This is an unclear situation, like the cruel murder that occurred in Minnesota," Carson said, referring to Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody. “Certainly, in hindsight, there are probably other ways of doing things, but, once again, we don't know. We the public don't know that. "

ATLANTA POLICE CHIEF RESET BETWEEN KICKBACKS ON PHOTAL SHOT OF BLACK MAN

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly confrontation began when officers responded to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the driveway at a Wendy restaurant. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released the video from the security camera of the shooting on Saturday. The images show a man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, holding some kind of object, towards an officer who is a few steps behind him. The officer pulls out his gun and shoots as the man continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and appeared to be aiming at the officer while fleeing, prompting the officer to take up his gun and fire about three shots.

The security camera video recorded Brooks "running or running away from Atlanta police officers," Reynolds said. "It looks like he has a Taser in his hand."

The images do not show Brooks' initial fight with the police.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from her post after the incident and one of the officers involved in the shooting, Garrett Rolfe, was fired. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty, according to a statement from police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee

Protesters on Saturday night set fire to Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was shot dead the night before and blocked traffic on a nearby road. The fire was extinguished at 11:30 p.m., but video from local news stations showed that it was again engulfed in flames around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Atlanta police said 36 people were arrested in the protests until midnight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting came at a time of heightened tension over allegations of police brutality and calls for reform across the United States following Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on the unarmed black man's neck for nearly 9 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder.

Protesters, including members of the Brooks family, gathered Saturday outside the restaurant where he was shot.

Among those protesting was Crystal Brooks, who said she was Rayshard Brooks' sister-in-law.

"It was not causing harm to anyone," he said. "The police got into the car and, even though the car was parked, they pulled it out of the car and started fighting with it."

She added: "He grabbed the Taser, but he just grabbed the Taser and ran."

Associated Press contributed to this report.