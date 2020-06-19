Carson says the United States "is in the process of losing" its cities, but solutions "are already embedded in our foundation."

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday that the United States is "in the process" of losing its cities unless the treatment of law enforcement and other issues are improved.

"Fortunately, solutions to this are already embedded in our base," said Carson. "You know, today I was in the National Archives with the first lady and we were looking for freedom documents and one of the real keys here is the people. Our country is about people and people have to be informed."

"The way that [the United States] was initially structured is that the media would be the mechanism to inform people," he added. "That is why the press is the only business protected by our Constitution. But, of course, they left us. Now it will be up to people to find out what the truth is."

Carson said the way to improve America's communities, especially its cities, is to invest time and effort in maintaining them.

"But if you live in the city and you keep choosing the same people and they keep doing the same thing and making promises that you keep breaking, that would be the time to do an analysis and say, 'Maybe I need to change,'" he said. "We should be looking for results, who makes promises and keeps them? That should be the problem, not what color someone is or what particular party they belong to."

Ingraham asked Carson to respond to a recent statement by Black Lives Matter New York President Hawk Newsome, who criticized the idea that alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden is considering Rep. Val Demings, a Florida Democrat, former police chief Orlando as a potential running mate.

"Joe Biden would be an idiot to put it on the ticket, people are already on the fence for him," Newsome said. "When blacks become police officers [like Demings], they are no longer black, they are blue."

Carson called the Newsome statement "pretty crazy" and said it goes against the words of Martin Luther King Jr.

"[MLK wanted] to evaluate people based on their character and not the color of their skin," Carson said, "and we've gone so far from that, it's all about identity politics."

"But I think we might have a surprise to come, because I think the American people are so much smarter than anyone gives them credit. I certainly hope it is, because if that's the case, the future of the United States is solid." .