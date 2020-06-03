Carter Page: Rod Rosenstein testifies in the Senate, should be clear about FISA abuses directed at me and others

With the invisible threat of a virus and the all too visible scar of urban disturbances, there is little bandwidth among commentators to report on the precarious status of a key part of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). This is understandable, but unfortunate.

Long after we have a coronavirus vaccine and our cities are once again at peace, the potential for misuse of this law could still overshadow the freedoms of all Americans.

Why does FISA have the potential to unravel? It mainly stems from more than six months of continuous revelations about misconduct by the FBI, the Justice Department, and associated political actors.

ROD ROSENSTEIN TESTIFYING AT CAPITOL HILL WEDNESDAY ON THE RUSSIAN PROBE: WHAT TO KNOW

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report details the FBI's errors of omission and commission (including a forged document in sworn testimony before the FISA Court that denies my attendance at the CIA).

More from Opinion

Horowitz then documented that 29 FISA applications out of a sample of 29 were defective. Eventually came revelations that the FBI concocted a criminal predicate to lure national security adviser Michael Flynn into a meaningless legal trap. In doing so, the FBI greatly exceeded its authority by questioning President Trump about Flynn's aptitude to serve.

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who helped lead the prosecution of much of what happened during the fateful years that followed, will testify on Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina. .

Graham will no doubt have many questions for Rosenstein. Many other Americans, including myself, also have countless questions.

What was Rosenstein thinking when he approved the fourth and final of my FISA arrest warrants, after so many of the lies that precipitated this fiasco had already been denied? How did that application circumvent all the exculpatory evidence the FBI had on me and other supporters of President Trump? Was the office also lying to Rosenstein or was he somehow complicit?

When Rosenstein faces tough questions in the committee room, he will have to think quickly as many members of the Senate express their outrage and concern. Thanks to Rosenstein, I know how it feels.

However, I have little doubt that Rosenstein, an accomplished lawyer who he is, will manage to say a lot and nothing again at the same time. I do not expect explosive revelations.

These continuing realities underscore the wisdom of President Trump's recent tweet that stopped the reauthorization of a major FISA provision. Section 215, known as the business records provision, allows the FBI to spy without a warrant on any information we provide to companies, from video on a doorbell to their search history and web browsing data.

In recent months, a strange coalition of progressives and conservatives rebelled against this state of affairs.

When the leadership of both houses of Congress initially tried to placate the debate, it sparked a revolt by these reformers. Conservative and liberal stalwarts, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah and Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, recruited a legal expert on privacy laws with a high-level security clearance to examine requests to monitor political campaigns, officials, religious and media organizations.

That measure went from 77 to 19 in the Senate. The House was about to pass another measure, favored by a similar left-to-right coalition, to protect online search histories and web browsing data from Americans when President Trump changed the whole thing with a tweet that promised completely veto this reauthorization.

The President's calculation appears to be precisely the necessary lever here, rather than a scalpel.

Those who support the US Constitution. USA And the civil liberties of all Americans are right to demand that Washington wait until there is a full explanation of the FISA abuse from 2016 to 2017 before considering reauthorization of any part of FISA.

With a host of progressive critics of the surveillance state finding common ground with both the White House and many Republicans, there is now an appetite to allow FISA authorities to continue to expire.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Building on the courageous movements of former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, some guardians of civil liberties within the federal bureaucracy have begun taking significant steps to declassify a number of essential documents.

After countless decades of limited liability, these important steps have sparked a new move toward unprecedented levels of transparency in the national security state.

The strategic objective of the reformers is clear. Before any FISA authority can be reauthorized, we must document how the law was used to fuel a soft coup against a US president, radically disrupting the smooth transition of power for the first time in our nation's history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After signing that final false arrest warrant against me in June 2017, Rosenstein has a chance to serve his country and is finally cleaned up. In the coming months, US Attorney John Durham and other Justice Department authorities may follow up on ongoing investigations. By answering many unanswered questions about this abuse from the FBI and the Justice Department, this will be an essential next step in bringing those responsible to justice.

Only then can we think of restoring trust in a broken system, rebuilding FISA from scratch, even with sensible provisions like Sens. Lee and Leahy and online privacy reforms.