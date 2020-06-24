Cases are increasing vertically in some US states. USA Here's a look at where the numbers are going up.

Criteria that European Union nations could use to block visitors from countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks, including the United States, who visited Europe has been "hiding in plain sight" since mid-June, when the guidelines were published. , says an EU official.

European countries are currently working through a criteria checklist based on health situation and reciprocal travel arrangements in an external country that would create a list of countries whose visitors could be considered safe to visit from 1 of July.

The guidelines have "absolutely nothing to do with political decisions, this is based on the current health situation in a third country," said the official.

When asked if the executive order signed by President Trump this week that freezes visas for foreign workers was a factor, the official added: "I know that some media have said, for example, that the executive order signed by the president of the United States is part of this decision; I couldn't be further from the situation. "

June guidelines: When asked if EE. USA It was on a list of countries of origin that could be banned from traveling to Europe, an EU diplomat directed CNN to the first point of a June 11 checklist published by the European Commission on what to consider when allowing travelers to enter to the EU.

The first item on the checklist asks whether the country can be "considered to be in a comparable or better epidemiological situation as the average in the EU + area" with respect to the number of new infections, the trend of new infections and the answer in areas like testing. , surveillance, location of contacts, containment, treatment and reports.

The last numbers of EE. USA: The United States has the highest number of deaths and infections from coronavirus in the world.

Until Tuesday night in the US At least 2,346,937 had been infected in the country and 121,224 had died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Tourism represents 10% of Europe's GDP. "We are interested, and member states are interested in Europe being open to tourism in search of work," said the official.

The ambassadors will meet again today and Friday to discuss the next steps in the process.

The recommendations made by the European Commission are not binding: decisions on whether to open the borders and how to do it are up to each state.