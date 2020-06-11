Cases of coronavirus in the USA USA They exceed 2 million as hospitalizations increase in some states

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 112,000 people died from Covid-19 across the country.

The increase in numbers highlights how difficult it is to stop the spread of the virus despite early critical points, such as New York and New Jersey, seeing improved numbers.

Since Memorial Day, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has increased in at least a dozen states, according to aggregated CNN data from the Covid Monitoring Project between May 25 and June 9. They are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Another 22 states are trending downward, while another nine remain stable.

Health experts made a bleak prediction.