Cases of US coronavirus. USA Exceed 2 million, an increase in many areas as Europe's decline, CDC say

Confirmed coronavirus cases passed the 2 million mark in the US. USA On Wednesday, with infection rates in many areas appearing to increase, despite declining infections across Europe, according to a report.

The United States has seen a 36.5 percent increase in daily cases in recent days amid street protests and reversals of state closure policies, a striking difference compared to the other 10 countries with the highest number of COVID-19 infections to date, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) obtained by Yahoo News.

"The worst times are yet to come," said Joe Gerald, a public health researcher at the University of Arizona, who is helping to provide projections to the state health department, according to the Washington Post. "The preponderance of the evidence indicates that community transmission is increasing."

Britain, Spain and Iran had a decrease of about 20 percent in cases in recent days, the report added.

Meanwhile, Italy and Germany saw their numbers decrease by more than 38 percent. Brazil, seen as the new epicenter of the virus in recent weeks, saw its infections decrease by more than 10 percent, according to Yahoo News.

In the United States, nine states, Texas, Arkansas, South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon, Florida and Utah, set new highs Wednesday based on seven-day averages, the Post reported.

Five states, Montana, Arkansas, Utah, Arizona, and Texas, have seen coronavirus hospitalizations increase by at least 35 percent.

The latest figures seem to contradict the more optimistic view of President Trump's outbreak last week.

"We were able to close our country, save millions of lives, open up," Trump said last Friday, Yahoo News reported. "And now the trajectory is great."

The Arizona director of health wrote to state hospitals, telling them to "fully activate" their emergency plans as the numbers increased last week, the Republic of Phoenix in Arizona reported.

"We have seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona in the past two weeks. This trend is concerning for us and also correlates with an increase in the cases we are seeing in our hospital ICUs," Banner Health tweeted. Monday. The number of Arizona COVID-19 patients using ventilators has quadrupled, the organization said.

While South Carolina has seen its highest number of cases daily, Governor Henry McMaster conveyed that the Palmetto State would not impose new restrictions on the public. But he stressed the importance of taking voluntary steps to stay safe.

"Closing is not the answer," he said, according to the Post. "People have to be able to go to work to earn a living."

In California, nine counties reported spikes in new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations, The Guardian reported.

"Many of the cases that are popping up in hospitals are related to gatherings taking place in homes, birthday parties and funerals," said Olivia Kasirye, director of public health for Sacramento County.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for calm as the state deals with the increase in recent cases and hospitalizations.

"As we responsibly incorporate a reopening of the economy, we have made it clear that we anticipate an increase in the total number of positive cases," Newsom said Tuesday, according to the San Jose Mercury News. . “But we also made clear that the concurrent recognition and commitment that we are in a substantially different place than we were 90 days ago. We have hundreds of millions of masks now in our possession. "

Health experts have worried that opening the country too early, to avoid further damage to the economy, could harm the country in the long term, with the coronavirus pandemic lingering longer. Some are also concerned that recent protests against police brutality may also contribute to a second wave.

"In a four month period, it has devastated the entire world," said Dr. Anthony Fauci during a virtual conference held by the Organization for Innovation in Biotechnology. "And it's not over yet."

He said he is not sure when the outbreak will end, adding that medical professionals "were still at the beginning really understanding it."

The 10 counties that saw the highest number of cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks were located in eight states: Georgia, Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, and New Mexico, according to the CDC, according to Yahoo News.

In the USA In the US, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, which account for more than 2,000,464 diseases and at least 112,924 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.