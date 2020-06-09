Casetify UV Sanitizer Lite costs $ 80 and more for pre-order

Casetify launched a UV disinfectant for $ 120 in March. Now, it's back with a more wallet-friendly version of the same product.

Get to know the $ 80 UV Sanitizer Lite, which features the same core UV-C disinfection technology at a lower cost and lighter weight.

Pre-orders for the UV Sanitizer Lite are open and will ship in early July. In the meantime, we'll break down everything you need to know about the lower cost upgrade.

For starters, you can choose from white, light pink, or black. We like the color upgrade as Casetify has always been an option for customizing our tech accessories.

Inside are four mercury-free lamps to disinfect your technology. The biggest difference in technology between the UV Sanitizer and the UV Sanitizer Lite is four lights versus six, no Qi-enabled wireless charging, and a longer cleaning cycle.

The lights are of the same technology as the older brother. They are UV-C LED lights, which have been shown to kill bacteria. UV Sanitizer Lite is an effective way to disinfect your technology, but be aware that it is not proven to kill the Covid-19 virus. The disinfection cycle will last six minutes once it starts, twice as long as the UV disinfectant.

The UV Sanitizer Lite is designed with your phone in mind. We tested the original UV disinfectant with various smartphones, headphones and even car keys. It worked very well, so it's safe to say you will have a similar experience with the UV Sanitizer Lite.

Casetify recommends running the cycle once with the screen facing up and a second cycle after flipping the screen down so that all areas of the phone are exposed to UV-C light.

We will be using UV Sanitizer Lite soon, but preorders are available at $ 80 from Casetify.

Note: The above prices reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.