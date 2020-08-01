Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson promises to pay staff until end of October

Billionaire casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson has vowed to continue paying American employees of his casino empire until at least the end of October, even as the coronavirus paralyzes the gaming industry.

In a letter to the approximately 8,000 American employees of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns the luxurious Venetian hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Adelson said he will extend full pay and benefits until at least Oct. 31, even for those who don't are currently working.

"To the best of my knowledge, we are the only company in our industry and probably one of the few in the overall hotel industry that has not laid off or laid off employees due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Adelson, CEO and President of Sands . The July 29 letter to employees reviewed by The Post.

"Since we closed our doors in Las Vegas on March 17, and after being reopened since early June, a top priority for our management team has been the health, safety, and livelihood of our team members. , which are the foundation of our great company, "said Adleson, who has an estimated value of $ 30 billion, according to Forbes.

The letter comes as the coronavirus continues to crush business travel and tourism to Las Vegas. The CES technology conference, representing the world's largest annual meeting of people in the city, will go digital in 2021.

The Venetian currently occupies 25 percent during the week and 50 percent at the weekend, Las Vegas Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein told The Post. Workers are being rotated so that they can spend a few hours, although everyone is paid the same amount as before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sands is considering a multi-million dollar investment in New York linked to a new casino he wants to build near Citi Field, Goldstein said. Sands has spoken to those parties now in the final offer to buy the Mets, he said.

Although Sands is not unionized in Las Vegas, it would build and operate a casino and entertainment center in New York with union labor, he said.

"It would be very additive to the Mets," Goldstein said, adding that he really can't do anything else until the government approves the games at the Willets Point site, Queens.