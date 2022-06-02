In this article, we’re going to introduce the cast of the TV show, Only Murders in the Building. We’ll talk about what each character does for a living, and how long they have been on the show. We’ll also include some behind-the-scenes tidbits about each actor, and some basic trivia about their lives outside of Hollywood. This post is not an episode summary or a spoiler-filled discussion. If you want those things, head over to our blog full of creative content and other fun stuff! For now though,

Names of the characters in the Only Murders in the Building

Julian Cihi as Tim Kono

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Amy Ryan as Jan

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps

Zainab Jah as Ndidi Idoko

Adriane Lenox as Roberta

Russell G. Jones as Dr. Grover Stanley

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula

Cara Delevin as Alice

We got to talk with the producers of “Only Murders in the Building”

We got to talk with the producers of “Only Murders in the Building” who gave us all kinds of juicy behind-the-scenes battle stories, story boards, and production photos. Below are some of them:

Aaron Dominguez – Director Of Photography

What a guy! Not only is he a brilliant cinematographer, but he also has been there from the very beginning. He worked in the original pilot, and then it was up to him to do all our dark work for this show. Aaron was instrumental in using a lot of green screen action for scenes where we needed to depict what the actors were seeing on screen (e.g., when we were doing those weird ‘vertical pan views’ at nighttime). The only way to do that was with a green screen and Aaron helped us create some amazing imagery using thiseffect.

What is all you need to know about Only Murders in the Building?

Aaron then set up a cool lighting system that helped us get the right effect for shooting in front of a green screen. The most interesting thing Aaron did on this production was setting up a system where we could shoot all kinds of random weird camera angles by just swiveling the camera on a tripod, and not having to crank it around manually. It’s called the ‘Bearcam’ and it’s made of mostly wood with padding for the protection of the camera. We tried it out for about an hour and a half, and it was really neat.

Some of you know that there was another episode

That was shot at the same time as this one. It was called “The Pilot”, and if you haven’t seen it, I would encourage you to check out this “behind the scenes” clip we put together while we were shooting season 3. There’s some cool stuff in there! Aaron is also responsible for all of the scenes where our actors are running around outdoors, like at night or in snow, because he knows how to light up a scene appropriately.