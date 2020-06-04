Casting Netflix’s Live-Action Last Airbender TV Show

Netflix will release a live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Here are our picks for actors to portray the main cast of characters.

Avatar, the last airbender He's getting another shot at a live-action adaptation, with Netflix creating a new television show based on the beloved fantasy series Nickelodeon. Of the many things M. Night Shyamalan's 2010 film was criticized for, the cast was one of the first on the list, with white actors in the roles of main characters Aang, Katara, and Sokka.

Built around the fictitious Four Nations, which represent Earth, Wind, Fire and Water, Avatar, the last airbenderThe world is strongly inspired by Asian culture and philosophy. Aang, the titular Avatar and last airbender, practices Buddhism and grew up in the Air Temples, based in Buddhist monasteries. The conquest of the Fire Nation is largely based on imperial Japan, while the mainland Kingdom draws a particular influence from China. Meanwhile, the northern and southern water tribes are based on Inuit societies and culture.

Avatar, the last airbenderThe casting will come with a series of challenges. For example, there are many Aquatic Tribes roles to play and a limited number of Inuit actors in the film industry. The main characters are also likely to age from adolescence to late adolescence, to avoid the limitations placed on the working hours of child actors and the practical problem of very young actors aging noticeably between seasons. With all of that in mind, here are our suggestions for some of the actors who could play the biggest roles in Avatar, the last airbender.

Aang

If any character will be kept at an age similar to the animated series, it should probably be Aang. The young airbender escaped the responsibilities of the Avatar due to his young age, accidentally leaving the world vulnerable to the conquest of the Air Nation. Aang's childish enthusiasm and optimism are key to his character, and his journey to complete his Avatar training is an almost essential coming-of-age story. With ABC sitcom Just arrived by boat Recently, having finished his series, the moment is perfect for a young star. Ian Chen to move to a new series. Chen played Evan Huang, the "baby" of the Huang family, and also appeared in the DC movie Shazam! as Billy Batson's adoptive brother Eugene Choi.

Katara

Katara is the only remaining waterbender in the Southern Water Tribe, and leaves the only home she has ever known who travels the world with Aang. Inuk actress Anna Lambe, who stars in the upcoming sports drama The grizzliesIt might be ideal if Netflix is ​​looking to pick a newcomer on paper. Auli & # 39; i Cravalho, who debuted as the voice of the title character in Disney & # 39; s Moana, Showcased her skills as a live-action performer in the NBC music drama Rise. AND Isabela Moner, who played Dora the Explorer in the recent live-action film and Izabella in Transformers: The Last Knight, has a proven talent for portraying brave female characters in action-adventure roles.

Sokka

Sokka is Katara's older brother: a Boomerang-throwing Water Tribe warrior who is often used for comic relief, but is also brave and a fighter in a fight, despite his lack of flex skills. Forrest Goodluck, who played Hawk in the Oscar-winning drama The reborn It could be a good choice for paper. If Netflix is ​​looking to launch a little younger with its Avatar, the last airbender Serie, The letter to the king star Amir Wilson could play the role. Alternatively, an older Sokka could be played by Booboo Stewart, who is known for his roles in the Twilight movies and to play warpath in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Toph

There is an opportunity to keep things in the Avatar family with Toph's casting. Ella Jay Basco, who recently played Cassandra Cain in Birds of prey, is the niece of Dante Basco, who expressed Zuko in Avatar, the last airbender. She demonstrated a talent for comedy and action, and could be great in the role of the fearless Earthbender Toph. Another possibility is Lana Condor, the Netflix star To all the boys movies, which could have a lot of fun doing both Toph's toughness and her "helpless blind girl" act. AND Shioli Kutsuna stole the hearts of the public with just a few bubbling greetings from "Hello Wade!"like Yukio in Deadpool 2, but he also showed his darker side in the 2018 yakuza movie The foreigner.

Zuko

Perhaps the most crucial part of casting in Avatar, the last airbender, in addition to Aang himself, is Aang's nemesis-ally: Prince Zuko. This disturbing scar-faced Byronic hero is the son of Fire Lord Ozai, who is determined to capture the Avatar at any cost, so whoever plays him must bring intensity. Justin H. Min, who recently starred in the Netflix series The umbrella academy As the ghostly Ben Hargreeves, he could be great in the role of the angry exiled prince of the Fire Nation. Netflix could also turn to another one of its recent releases, I have never, whose romantic protagonist Darren Barnet He stole hearts as a Paxton Hall-Yoshida School athlete. Another possibility is Ryan Potter, who voiced Hiro Hamada in Big Hero 6 and most recently played Beast Boy in DC Universe Titans.

Uncle Iroh

Zuko's real father in Avatar, the last airbender It is quite terrible, but it has a close father figure in the form of his uncle Iroh. Once a general who conquered cities, Iroh was devastated by the loss of his only son and renounced the throne in favor of a calmer life as Zuko's tutor and advisor. Legend of the martial arts movie Sammo Hung, who helped define Hong Kong cinema in the 1980s and most recently co-starred in Ip man movies, it would be a great opportunity for this role. Actor and director Jiang Wen, best known to Western audiences for playing Baze Malbus in Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryIt would also be a good option for the wise Uncle Iroh. And while Hiroyuki Sanada usually plays more serious characters, such as Lord Shingen in Badger and Musashi in WestworldIt might be interesting to see him take on a more joyous role.

