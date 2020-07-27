Cat diagnosed with coronavirus is a first feline in the UK





The feline infection was confirmed after testing in the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge, England on July 22, according to a UK government press release.

The government said the cat was "the first confirmed case of an animal infection with the coronavirus strain in the UK". He said there was no evidence that the cat had transmitted the virus to its owners.

"All available evidence suggests that the cat contracted the coronavirus from its owners who had previously tested positive for Covid-19," the press release added.

The cat was initially diagnosed by a private veterinarian with feline herpes virus, a common respiratory infection among cats, but was also tested for SARS-CoV-2 as part of a research program. Follow-up tests in the APHA laboratory confirmed that the cat had SARS-CoV-2, which manifests as Covid-19 in humans.