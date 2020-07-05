Cat survives 12 hot minutes in an active washing machine

It is a laundry cat.

A Burmese cat named Oscar proved he had multiple lives after surviving a grueling 12 minutes in an active washing machine after apparently venturing out for a nap.

"The poor kitty had his hands on the glass while doing the rotations, and he was looking at me," Oscar's owner, Amanda Meredith, tells ABC Sunshine Coast about the traumatic incident. The Queensland, Australia native was first alerted to the terrible 2-year-old kitten's experience when she heard a peculiar meow after her husband, Angelo, loaded sheets in the washing machine.

Amanda initially thought the noise was emanating from the closet, but soon realized the creepy truth: Oscar was in the washing machine.

Her vet, Dan Capps, later suspected that the cat may have been brought into the unit to escape the cold Australian winter.

"It was tragic," said the distraught owner, who was forced to wait two agonizing minutes for the front loader to turn off, for the door to open and for her to free the cat from the hot cycle.

Amanda then called Capps, who said the next six hours would be "touch and go" for the cat.

Fortunately, despite being hit by the appliance's fins during the crisis, Oscar emerged from the incident without serious injury, albeit "very smooth," according to its grateful owner.

After a course of anti-inflammatory medications and a 24-hour stay at the vet, the lucky kitten was allowed to return home, where Amanda says she slept for a full week.

And Oscar is still a feline well after his impromptu whirlpool session. The cat reportedly recovered from the ordeal in several weeks, although its owner jokes that it exhausted "three of its nine lives."

Unfortunately, the ramshackle experience has not deterred Oscar from snooping in the washing machine. Its owner suspects that he may be suffering from "PTSD" (post-traumatic spin cycle disorder, we assume) since "he has to sit at the door watching the wash cycle."

This is not the first time that a washing machine has taken a kitten for a spin. Last June, a tough Minnesota cat spent 45 whole minutes splashing around in a washing machine and lived to tell the story, er, wagging his tail.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.