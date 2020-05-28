Cate Blanchett chosen for adaptation of Eli Roth's Borderlands film • newsdio

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will take a lead role in the upcoming Eli Roth film adaptation of Gearbox's Borderlands series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Blanchett, whose credits include The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok, and Roth's adaptation of The House with a Clock in its Walls in 2018, will portray Lilith, described as a "mermaid and thief. legendary equipped with magical abilities. "

Borderlands fans will perhaps get to know Lilith better as one of the original game's four playable characters, but since then she has made frequent visits to the series, appearing as an NPC in Borderlands 2, Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands 3.

Welcome to Pandora, Cate! https://t.co/aHkFv6fEHq – Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 28, 2020

A film adaptation of Gearbox's post-apocalyptic comedy shooter was first announced in 2015, but it seemed to be stuck in development limbo until hostel director Roth's involvement was revealed earlier this year. Confirmation that Blanchett will star in Lilith as the project's first release news, and it's an unexpectedly strong start.

Lilith, as seen in Borderlands 3.

Eli Roth will direct the film Borderlands from a script by Craig Mazin (creator of the Chernobyl television series), with Avi Arad and Ari Arad producing alongside Erik Feig.