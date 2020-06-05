Cate Blanchett cut her head with a chainsaw during the closure

But the Oscar-winning star only suffered a "small cut to the head" and is fine after the bizarre incident, he added.
Speaking to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Blanchett said: "I had a little chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it didn't. Other than the small cut to the head, I'm fine." "
"Be very careful with that chainsaw," Gillard replied. "You have a very famous head, I don't think people like to be notched."
The actress, who reportedly lives in East Sussex, England, did not elaborate on how the unusual accident happened.
"I would love to be better at gardening," he said in 2017, at an interview with the Culture Calling website after moving into a country house. "My mother was a wonderful planter. She had a terrific green thumb. I would like to grow my own."
During it appearance In "A Podcast of Her Own with Julia Gillard," which features interviews with leading female public figures, Blanchett said that she had been homeschooling her five-year-old daughter during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.
The actress won Academy Awards for her roles in "The Aviator" and "Blue Jasmine."
Not the first celebrity to fall victim to a flamboyant lock-up injury: Queen guitarist Brian May said last month that he was hospitalized after hurting her buttocks in a "too enthusiastic" gardening incident.