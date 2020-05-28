Cate Blanchett is Lilith in Eli Roth's Borderlands movie for Lionsgate

In early May, which seems to be a decade ago, Cate Blanchett was rumored to be joining the adaptation of the movie Borderlands as Lilith. Lionsgate has now confirmed that the actress has joined the movie. Many were concerned that Blanchett had left the role of Lilith, but this is the direction in which the production decided to move. Lionsgate also confirms that Eli Roth will direct the film. This will serve as a kind of reunion for Blanchett and Roth, as they made The house with a clock on its walls for the study This is what the official press release has to say.

"World content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) announced today that two-time Academy Award®® winner Cate Blanchett has signed a deal to star in director Eli Roth's adaptation of Borderlands. Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Erin Westerman, president of Motion Picture Production for the studio, made the announcement today. "

The project reunites Cate Blanchett with Eli Roth after starring in the director's hit film. The house with a clock on its walls, which opened # 1 at the box office. Cate Blanchett will lead the cast as Lilith, a mermaid and legendary thief equipped with magical abilities.

Blanchett currently stars Mrs. America, which she also produces executive. In addition to BorderlandsBlanchett to star in upcoming James Gray movie Times of Armageddonand Adam McKay Don't look up. She has starred in movies like The Lord of the rings Trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok, among others. She won the Academy Awards for her performances in The Aviator and Jasmine blue. On the incorporation of Cate Blanchett to the Borderlands movie, Eli Roth says this.

"I am so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring Borderlands. We had the most amazing collaboration together in The house with a clock on its walls, and I think there is nothing she can't do. From drama to comedy to action now, Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director's dream come true, and I feel so lucky to be able to do it again on an even larger scale. Everyone brings their A game to work with Cate, and I know that together we will create another iconic character in his already famous career. "

Based on the best-selling console and PC gaming experience of developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, a wholly owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), Borderlands It will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who produce through their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, through PICTURESTART, who have guided the project and supervised its development, including the latest draft of the script by the two-time winning screenwriter. Emmy Craig Mazin's. The film's executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, president and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Borderlands It is one of the world's most successful video game franchises, with more than 57 million units sold worldwide, including more than 22 million units of Borderlands 2, which is the best-selling title in 2K history. The most recent installment, Borderlands 3, which launched in September 2019, has already sold in nearly 8 million units worldwide and received the "Best Multiplayer Game" award at Gamescom. This news comes directly from Lionsgate.

