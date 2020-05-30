Cate Blanchett joins Eli Roth adaptation of BORDERLANDS – Newsdio

A few weeks ago we learned that Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings, Thor: Ragnarok) was in talks to star director Eli RothFilm adaptation of the successful video game franchise Borderlands. Well, the deal has officially closed, and she will take on the role of Lilith, a legendary thief equipped with magical abilities. I love that Blanchett will take on this role; she is going to be great!

Lilith is one of the main protagonists in the history of the game, and is one of the playable characters in the first Borderlands game. She is one of only six women in the galaxy to belong to the powerful "mermaid" class, wielding incredible superhuman powers.

The movie is set up on Lionsgate with Avi and Ari Arad producing through Arad Prods. Chernobyl Writer Craig mazin has written the last draft of the script. Here is the synopsis of the game:

In the distant future, planets on the outer edges of the galaxy have become a beacon for fortune seekers and those who long for a better life outside the world. But there are no guarantees in deep space. Pandora, one of these distant planets, was reported to be rich in untapped mineral wealth, so it drew many in hopes of getting rich quickly, but in the end found itself little beyond the scattered ruins of a past alien civilization. With nothing to gain, anyone who could soon abandon Pandora, leaving those who were left to deal with the illegality of a broken world and the mystery of the alien civilization long dead. But despite how chaotic these times were, there were still worse days to come. After several years, the planet's enormous orbit slowly brought it closer to its sun, and once unknown and horrifying creatures emerged from its long hibernation to terrorize stranded settlers. The colonists' only hope appears to be a vault uncovered on the side of a mountain, rumored to contain alien technology and secrets about Pandora.

Roth and Blanchett previously worked together on The house with the clock on its walls, and she was filming more recently Guillermo del ToroNew thriller Nightmare alley.

