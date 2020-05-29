Cate Blanchett officially addresses Eli Roth's borders!

Cate Blanchett officially tackles Eli Roth's borderlands!

Lionsgate has announced that two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett (Carol, Jasmine blue, The Aviator) has closed an agreement to star in director Eli Roth's adaptation of Borderlands!

The project reunites Blanchett with Roth after starring in the director's hit film. The house with a clock on its walls, which opened # 1 at the box office.

Blanchett will lead the cast as Lilith, a mermaid and legendary thief equipped with magical abilities.

Roth said: "I am so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had an incredible collaboration on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I think there is nothing she can't do. From drama to comedy to action now. , Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director's dream come true, and I feel so lucky to be able to do it again on an even larger scale. Everyone brings their A game to work with Cate, and I know that together we're going to create another iconic character in his already famous career. "

Based on the bestselling PC and console gaming experience of developer Gearbox Software and publisher 2K, a wholly owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Borderlands It will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad, who produce through their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, through PICTURESTART, who have guided the project and supervised its development, including the latest draft of the script by the two-time winning screenwriter. Emmy Craig Mazin's. The film's executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the Borderlands video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, president and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Borderlands is one of the most successful video game franchises in the world, with more than 57 million units sold worldwide, including more than 22 million units of border territories 2, which is the best-selling title in 2K history. The latest installment, Borderlands 3, which launched in September 2019, has already sold nearly 8 million units worldwide and received the "Best Multiplayer Game" award at Gamescom.

Blanchett is represented by CAA. Robert Melnik negotiated the agreement on behalf of Lionsgate. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is supervising the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada will oversee the project for PICTURESTART.

Blanchett currently stars Mrs. America, which she also produces executive. In addition to BorderlandsBlanchett to star in upcoming James Gray movie Times of Armageddonand Adam McKay Don't look up. She has starred in successful movies including The Lord of the rings Trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok, among others. She won the Academy Awards for her performances in The Aviator and Jasmine blue.

